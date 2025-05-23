City of Katy opens renovated visitor center

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The city opened its renovated visitor center to the public following a grand opening celebration Wednesday evening, marking the completion of a project funded through a Convention and Tourism Board grant.

The facility at 5718 2nd Street in Katy's Historic Town Square, near city hall, has been transformed from a former fire station into an interactive space designed to showcase the city's attractions and history to both residents and tourists.

× Expand City of Katy The City of Katy Visitors Center is located on 2nd Street in downtown Katy.

Interactive technology highlights new features

The center's main attraction is a 136-inch interactive touchscreen display powered by Google. The system allows visitors to explore local walking trails, community events, restaurants, schools and attractions throughout the area.

The facility also features a dedicated children's room with hands-on exhibits highlighting three pivotal periods in Katy's development: the railroad's arrival, the growth of rice farming and the oil industry boom. Interactive displays encourage children to touch, lift and spin elements while learning about local history.

A custom-printed floor mimics Katy's street layout in bright, playful colors designed to engage young visitors.

Part of broader downtown revitalization

The visitor center opening represents one component of ongoing efforts to revitalize Katy's historic downtown area. Recent improvements around City Hall and the Historic Town Square include landscaped green spaces, murals near the water tower, a stage for community events and trolley service connecting visitors to nearby attractions.

The area also hosts the Katy Exchange, a recurring event featuring shopping, live entertainment and community activities in the Historic Town Square.

× 1 of 2 Expand City of Katy People dancing in Katy's town square. × 2 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News, Carlotta Angiolillo Katy murals One of the recently added downtown murals in the City of Katy. Prev Next

Grand opening draws community support

The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce participated in Wednesday evening's ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening the facility to the public.

"We were thrilled to see so many of our downtown business owners join us for the ribbon cutting! Their support — and the energy they bring to this area — is what makes our community so special," said a statement from the city. "We're excited for the role the Visitors Center will play in drawing more people to Downtown Katy, boosting foot traffic, and supporting our incredible local shops and businesses."

Hours of Operation: Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.