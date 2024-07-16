City of Katy debris removal begins today

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - The City of Katy's residential Hurricane Beryl debris removal begins today, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Collection Details:

Starting July 16th, crews from Ceres Environmental will begin collection Monday through Friday until all areas of the city are covered.

The route will be strategic based on the debris contractor's assessment.

Debris Preparation (stack separately by these categories):

Vegetative Debris: stacks of tree branches.

Fence Debris: Stack damaged fencing in sections no larger than 6’ x 8’. Do not bind the sections.

Placement:

Place separated debris by the curb. Ensure it is clear of obstacles such as fire hydrants and mailboxes to facilitate collection. Keep debris separate from regular garbage, which will be collected by Texas Pride as per your regular schedule.

Accessibility:

Do not block ingress/egress points, public walkways, or drainage outlets with debris.

Additional Information:

For questions or more information, email publicworksinfo@cityofkaty.com. Confirm your location within city limits at www.cityofkaty.com/maps.

Regular Garbage Services:

Texas Pride Disposal services will resume on Monday, July 15th. We understand that many have bagged vegetative debris (grass clippings/leaves/small branches) or bundled limbs – these should be placed with your regular garbage.

Service & Collection Guidelines for Texas Pride Disposal:

Household Garbage: Place waste in the cart near the curb by 7 a.m.

Heavy Trash: Each week, up to three bulky items like furniture or appliances can be placed next to the garbage cart.

Each week, up to three bulky items like furniture or appliances can be placed next to the garbage cart. Yard Debris: Weekly collection includes up to 15 bags (not exceeding 35 pounds each) of yard debris. Branches should be tied in bundles (less than 2" in diameter and cut to 4-foot lengths), limited to 4-cubic yards per service day. Commercial tree services must handle their own limbs

