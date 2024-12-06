City celebrates annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony with some new twists

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy celebrated its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Thursday evening with traditional activities and changes aimed at attracting more visitors in coming years.

Jim and Clare Brouillette of Katy were among those enjoying the ceremony. They came to see their daughter, a fifth grader at Katy Elementary School, sing traditional Christmas carols with her choirmates before the lighting. This was their daughter's second and final Christmas concert, Jim Brouillette said.

Thursday's weather was cool, with temperatures in the 60s, cloudy skies and no rain — perfect for celebrating the start of the Christmas season. Brouillette was easy to spot among those in light jackets and long sleeves. Those familiar with the 1989 movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" would recognize his replica Chicago Blackhawks hockey jersey worn by Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase.

Brouillette said this was the first time he wore the jersey. He said his wife bought it, but she couldn't remember where she purchased it.

No, it's not Clark Griswold, its Tim Brouillette of Katy wearing a replica hockey jersey reminiscent of the iconic movie Christmas Vacation. Tim and Claire Brouillette enjoyed the Katy Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Santa Claus takes a break between visitors at the Katy Christmas tree lighting festivities. These two reindeer were among the attractions at the Katy Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Mr. Grinch poses for a photo with Savannah Mohr. Mayor Dusty Thiele welcomes people to the Katy Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The biggest change involved the tree's placement. Previously it stood in front of City Hall's east door facing the Historic Downtown Square. This year, organizers moved it several yards east across the street to the plaza.

The second change brought booths and food trucks to the plaza where people could purchase refreshments. Organizers took advantage of the downtown square, giving attendees more room to move around.

Santa Claus arrived courtesy of the Katy Fire Department, which brought him downtown with sirens and flashing lights. He sat east of the tree near the city's iconic water tower, in front of the surrounding murals. The Grinch stood only a few feet away, with both characters available for photos. Two reindeer were nearby for viewing.