Pederson Road to be widened - westside drainage improvements coming

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The Katy City Council Monday awarded bids for improvements to Pederson Road and for drainage improvements on the west side of the city.

Pederson Road improvements

The council awarded a bid, for about $3.3 million, for widening and improving drainage on Pederson Road from the I-10 frontage road to Highway 90. City Engineer David Kasper said the distance of the street reconnections is approximately 2,500 linear feet.

The roadway reconstruction involves improvements to widen the existing two-lane asphalt roadway to an extra wide three lane reinforced concrete roadway.

Drainage improvement work includes reshaping and regrading existing roadside ditches, as well as installing underground storm sewers.

The bid, from Conrad Construction Co. of Houston, is the lowest of 11 received.

Kasper said work was expected to begin in January 2025, and end in July.

West End drainage improvements

The council authorized Mayor Dusty Thiele to sign a proposal with ARKK Engineers for engineering design and construction services. These three projects include:

West Katy Drainage Improvements Project for $551,280. This is a capital improvement project.

Village Green West Drainage Improvements Phase 2 for $127,110. The source of funds is a bond approved by voters in 2021.

Wastewater Treatment Plant Unit 2 Rehabilitation Project, at 25839 Katy Fwy., for $338,580. This is for preliminary engineering and design phase services. The source of funds is a bond approved by voters in 2019.

On the West Katy Drainage Improvements Project, Kasper said the west end of Katy is within both Waller and Fort Bend counties and includes Bartlett Subdivision, Bayou Bend Estates, Ebrect Estates, Oman, West Katy Addition, Westland Addition, and Westland Estates. The area, zoned as residential, is bounded by Westland Estates on the North, Highway 90 on the south, Meyer Ranch on the west, and Shetland Lane on the east.

The work will include installing new underground storm sewers, replacing and upsizing of several existing storm sewer pipes and constructing new storm sewers.

Kasper said the total length of the proposed storm sewer pipes is about 5,590 feet. New pipe sizes will range in diameter from 24” to 54”.

The city plans to put the proposed storm sewers within existing city street rights-of-way. The project will also include new, higher-capacity curb inlets.

Kasper said streets affected by construction will be improved by performing a 2.5” depth asphalt mill and overlay operation for asphalt streets. Panel replacement of the affected concrete streets will also take place.

Kasper said the city expects to advertise for bids next July, break ground in September, and complete the project by June 2026.

On the Village Green Drainage Improvement Project, Phase 2, Kasper said the Village Green West Subdivision is in the northeast quadrant of the city. The project limits, he said, are Village Green Drive on the north, Lilac Street on the south, Village Way Drive on the west and Carson Drive on the east.

The work will include installing larger storm sewer pipes and improve inlet capacity. Kasper said the new storm sewers are planned to be constructed on Village Way Drive and Village Oak Drive connecting to the recently improved drainage system on Caloro Drive.

Kasper said new curb inlets were being proposed to intercept flow from the long runs of street gutters.

Kasper said the total length of the proposed storm sewer pipes is about 1,220 feet. New pipe sizes will range in diameter from 24” to 30”.

Council Member-at-Large and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris and Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson expressed their appreciation for the project getting underway.

“We appreciate your working together to get it on the books and get it done,” Robertson told Kasper and City Administrator Byron Hebert.

On the Wastewater Treatment Plant Unit 2 project, Kasper cited a 15-item list of needed improvements, ranging from replacing all corroded conduit, wires and lighting on the unit to pipe rerouting.re

Kasper said the unit can treat up to 600,000 gallons per day of wastewater, which is about 2,400 single-family homes. He said this unit is 15% of the city’s total wastewater treatment capacity of 3.900 million gallons per day.