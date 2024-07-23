Pitts Road realignment, Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road updates

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—The Katy City Council Monday awarded bids for the Pitts Road realignment project and for the Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road expansion.

For the Pitts Road project, which involves realigning Pitts Road from Morton Road to Skiers Crossing Drive, the city awarded MetroCity a $697,794 bid.

While bids are typically awarded to the lowest bidder, the MetroCity bid is the second lowest in this case. Consta Build had the lowest bid at $663,563. Still, in a letter to the council urging acceptance of the MetroCity bid, David Kasper, senior project manager/principal at ARKK Engineers, the city’s engineering firm, said Consta Build did not have enough experience on similar road projects.

“MetroCity, LLC. has performed similar work for several municipalities in and around the Greater Houston area,” Kasper said.

Kasper said the work on Pitts Road would begin the second week of September and be finished by the third week of January 2025.

For the Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road project, the city awarded Sequeira Civil Construction a $3.4 million bid.

The project involves reconstructing and widening Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road between Morton Road and Clay Road. The two-lane asphalt road will be expanded to a four-lane divided concrete curb and other roadway, including associated turn lanes and median openings.

The project includes drainage improvements and the installation of underground storm sewers and curb inlets to improve drainage along the roadway.

Kasper said the work on Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road would begin in late October and be finished by the end of July 2025.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News