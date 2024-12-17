Katy City Council Approves $6.7M for Roadway Drainage Projects, Including Pitts at Morton

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy City Council approved two bids totaling $6.7 million for drainage and detention pond projects along city roads at its Dec. 12 meeting.

Heights, Airline and Drexel Drainage Improvements

For the Heights, Airline and Drexel drainage improvements project, the council awarded a $5.1 million bid to Environmental Allies LLC of Houston. City Engineer David Kasper said the project includes installing new sewer pipes, pavement repair, asphalt street milling and overlay, and labor, materials and equipment.

Construction is set to begin in January with completion expected by February 2026.

Environmental Allies submitted the lowest of six bids.

Pitts Road Detention Pond

The council awarded a $1.6 million bid to North Houston Tandem to construct a new Pitts Road detention pond near the northeast corner of Morton Road and Pitts Road.

The pond will be built on land purchased by the city in June, adjacent to the existing detention pond facility and future Leyendecker Landing Park, Kasper said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January with completion expected in March.

The pond project coincides with the city's reconfiguration of the Morton Road-Pitts Road intersection. Kasper said the reconfiguration is 90% complete and the intersection is open.

A traffic signal will be installed after Morton Road is widened. The council approved the widening project last January, which will expand Morton Road from two lanes to four lanes between Pitts Road and Katy Hockley Road.