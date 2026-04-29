Katy City Council Approves Scaled-Back Katy Court Plan

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy City Council on Monday approved a development plan that calls for 67 homes to be built on property at the southwest corner of the Morton Road-Katy Hockley Cut-Off intersection, down from the originally proposed 170.

The plan also cut three acres of planned commercial development near Heritage Park West at the council's direction. The original 170-home proposal required a council-approved variance for smaller lots, but that drew negative public feedback at the April 13 meeting, and was tabled until Monday. The 67 homes will be built on lots that meet existing city requirements.

Council member Gina Hicks said she pushed for more time after finding the project wasn't ready when it first came before the council.

"I did ask the question of the developer: Is there another option? Can we do something else?" Hicks said.

× Expand City of Katy Katy Court housing lots.

Potential flooding, water detention and mobility issues considered

Brett Walker, president and managing partner of Parkway Capital, said the firm spent nearly a year on drainage analysis before going before the planning and zoning commission.

"We do have an approved drainage study in hand today to develop the tract," Walker said.

A seven-acre water detention pond will be similar to others in the Katy Court development.

"They'll all be maintained by the MUD, their contractor, so it takes the burden off the City of Katy as well," Walker said.

On traffic, Walker noted that planned commercial development at the Morton Road-Katy Hockley Cut-Off intersection has sat vacant despite a 2021 approval, in part because of unfinished work on Clay Road.

"We know that's a Harris County project, and we're pushing Harris County every day and they're pushing the project off, which makes no sense to us at all," Walker said. "There's tons of traffic there, but there's nothing built on that commercial site because Clay Road's not done yet."

Walker cited other road improvements in progress, including a planned traffic signal at Katy Hockley Cut-Off and city-planned work on Morton Road.

"That's going to help," he said of both projects.

Developer changes plans after public, council feedback

Walker said his firm pays close attention to feedback residents bring to the council.

"We know that you're their voice for what they want to see in the community," Walker said. "We're always listening to that."

Walker said profit isn't the only consideration when building in Katy.

"There has to be a balance there between that and what's right for the community, and we're always listening and trying to find where that balance is," he said.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the revised plan. Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson cast the lone dissenting vote.