Widening and Traffic Light Coming for Katy Hockley at Morton

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy City Council approved a $9.2 million contract Monday for widening Katy Hockley Road between Morton Road and Clay Road, officials said.

The contract with Sequreira Civil Construction of Houston was the lowest of six bids received, according to City Engineer David Kasper. The council also approved a 5% contingency of $462,451 to cover unforeseen expenses and additional costs during construction, bringing the total project cost to approximately $9.7 million.

The project will be funded through METRO funds via the Katy Development Authority, Kasper said.

The widening project will expand the existing two-lane asphalt roadway to a four-lane undivided reinforced concrete roadway spanning about 5,100 feet. The construction will include concrete sidewalks along one side of the road.

Additional work includes street signage and pavement markings, drainage improvements and replacement of existing water lines with new 16-inch and 12-inch diameter water infrastructure, according to city documents.

Construction is expected to be completed by October 2026. A traffic light at the intersection of Katy Hockley and Morton roads is scheduled to be operational by the end of July.

The road widening project aims to improve traffic flow and accommodate growing development in the area west of Houston.