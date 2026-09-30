City adds 3.43 acres to Katy Court Planned Development District for commercial purposes

CITY OF KATY, Texas — The Katy City Council on Monday approved adding 3.43 acres to the Katy Court Planned Development District for commercial development, although the developer has not determined what businesses will eventually occupy the property.

The property is near the intersection of Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road and De Petris Drive. It had been zoned for single-family residential use. The city's future land-use designation for the property will change from suburban residential to neighborhood commercial.

A planned development district, or PDD, allows a city to establish customized development and zoning standards for a particular property rather than relying entirely on its standard zoning districts.

Action follows earlier expansion

The property was originally included in a larger Katy Court PDD amendment considered earlier this year.

After opposition from nearby residents, the Planning and Zoning Commission removed the 3.43-acre tract from its recommendation, and the City Council subsequently excluded it from the Katy Court amendment approved in April.

City Planner Rachel Lazo told the council that the developer returned with additional restrictions for the property.

The revised plan prohibits gas stations and convenience stores and limits buildings to a maximum height of 25 feet. It also calls for a six-foot masonry wall and a landscape buffer between the commercial development and the adjacent Heritage Park West subdivision. A detention pond would also separate the proposed commercial pad from the subdivision.

The 25-foot building limit is lower than the 35-foot residential maximum allowed in the adjacent subdivision, Lazo said.

Planning and Zoning unanimously recommended approval of the revised proposal Sept. 8.

Mayor Dusty Thiele asked the developer what businesses were planned for the property.

“Not specifically yet,” the developer's representative said, explaining that development would be restricted to uses permitted under the PDD. “We don't have a specific user yet.”

Council Member Paula Taylor said she had specifically asked that the property be removed from the earlier rezoning proposal because of concerns raised by nearby residents and the uses that could have been allowed.

She said the revised proposal addressed some of those concerns by increasing the buffer, lowering the allowable building height and specifically prohibiting gas stations and convenience stores.

“I believe the proposal we have in front of us tonight is middle ground,” Taylor said.

Residents oppose commercial development

Several residents opposed the zoning change, raising concerns about commercial development near their homes, traffic, safety, noise and the effect on their neighborhoods.

Linda Irvin, who said she has lived in Heritage Park West for almost 20 years, expressed frustration that the property was again being considered for commercial development.

“I don't understand how we're here again,” Irvin said. “Homeowners and residents, including myself, have attended many zoning and council meetings opposing the rezoning of this property literally in our backyards. It was purchased as residential back in 1988 and should stay that way.”

Irvin said converting the property to commercial use would compromise the integrity of established neighborhoods and could set a precedent for neighboring properties.

“I feel it is bad urban planning and has no benefit to local homeowners and property values,” she said.

Resident Veronica Galvan also opposed the change, focusing on traffic and pedestrian safety.

“The traffic already is crazy,” Galvan said. “People are speeding up and down that street all the time.”

She said children from the neighborhood cross the street to reach nearby businesses.

“I see some of our kids trying to just get across the street to H-E-B,” Galvan said.

Later in the meeting, the council approved funding for a new traffic signal at Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road and Heritage Drive. City officials said the signal is expected to be operational in June and will be synchronized with the traffic signal near H-E-B.

Other residents also urged the council to keep the property residential, citing existing commercial development in the area and concerns about additional traffic.

The council approved the zoning change 4-1, with Ward B Council Member Michael Meihls casting the lone vote against.