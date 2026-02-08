Many Cinco Ranch MUD residents must update payment information as billing system changes

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Some Cinco Ranch municipal utility district residents should watch for instructions on their water bills this month about updating payment information as the districts transition to a new billing software system and online customer portal.

New account numbers required for all payments

Residents affected by the change will receive a new account number that must be used for all future payments, according to information posted by the Cinco Ranch MUDs.

Auto pay customers must re-enroll

Residents enrolled in auto pay must log in and re-enroll to continue automatic payments. They may need to use the "make a one-time payment" option to cover their current account balance, with recurring payments resuming in the next billing cycle.

Those using online bill pay through their bank may need to update their payment ID.

New mailing address for check payments

The payment mailing address has changed to P.O. Box 3264, Dept. 10623, Houston, TX 77253-3264. Residents mailing checks should use the address on the pre-printed payment coupon.

Make a one-time payment without logging in to the customer portal by using the following link: inframark.starnik.net/starnikERP/#/rp_guestpay

New online portal offers multiple payment options

The new customer portal allows residents to view and pay bills online using eCheck, debit or credit card options, set up recurring payments and sign up for electronic bills at https://inframark.starnik.net.