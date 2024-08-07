Cinco Ranch High School to honor Don Clayton

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—When Don Clayton retired from Cinco Ranch High School after the 2018 football season, he planned to play golf with friends, attend football games, and spend time with his wife Rhonda and their grandchildren, of which there are now four.

He's still enjoying all of that and later this fall, the date will be determined, Clayton and his family will return to Cinco Ranch High School, where the athletic fieldhouse will be named in Clayton's honor.

The Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved the honor at its July 29 meeting, and the dedication will be a special moment for the Clayton family.

"We look forward to it," Clayton said. "You just can't help but think about all the hours and days and weeks and months that you spent around that school, and you had the pleasure of influencing kids in a very positive way."

Clayton was at Cinco Ranch when the school first opened in 1999. He did not have an existing program to build upon; he had to lay the foundation for success, and that's what he did.

"It was a neat deal from the standpoint of everything starts from scratch," he said.

However, Clayton admitted that starting from scratch was difficult because there was no history of success to use as a guiding example to these players.

"Here's how they did it before; here's the people that have come before you; look what they've done." Clayton said it was more challenging when there's no precedent.

"You better cross every T; you better find every I a dot," Clayton said. "The last thing you want to do is forget something. I still remember that summer (1999)."

Clayton said hiring the entire athletic staff was also challenging.

The program fielded sub-varsity football teams for the first football season but not a varsity team.

Clayton's first varsity season was in 2000 and the Cougars finished with one win and nine losses. In 2001, the Cougars finished 2-8. There was nowhere to go but up, and the Cougars did just that. They had their first winning season in 2002, finishing 6-4.

More success followed. Five of Clayton's Cinco Ranch teams—in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2016—finished with double-digit wins. His 2009 team was perhaps the best, finishing with a 13-2 record.

Helping others become successful is a key part of Clayton's career. He paid tribute to the coaches and players he worked with.

Legendary Katy High School coach Mike Johnston hired Clayton as an assistant coach. After Clayton left to take his first head coaching job at Livingston, Johnston convinced him to return as a Katy assistant. While Cinco Ranch High School was still under construction, Johnston urged him to take the head coach position there.

Clayton wanted to see a full-fledged athletics program, not just football.

"Every year, the UIL Governor's Cup is there to reward excellence and extracurricular activities, and by how you do in each activity, you get credit for it," Clayton said. "We were in the top 10 for 5 or 6 years, and for a few years, we were in the top 25."

Part of this success came because the athletes supported each other, regardless of the sport. Clayton said many football players attended other events, be it volleyball, basketball or baseball games.

"This is very gratifying because what we try to teach kids in athletics is, be part of something bigger than yourselves," Clayton said. "When you do that, you can influence a whole lot of people."

Clayton also mentored coaches who are making their mark in the district today.

Taylor High Coach Chad Simmons served as Cinco Ranch defensive coordinator before joining the Mustangs in 2018. Chris Dudley, who succeeded Clayton in 2019, was an assistant under Clayton and later worked with Simmons at Taylor. Simmons and Dudley have led their respective programs to winning records and playoff berths.

That sense of helping others continues for Clayton today. On Tuesday, he spoke at the new Freeman High School about the challenges of starting from nothing.

Clayton praised his wife, Rhonda, who brought a unique perspective to being a coach's wife. She was at every football game, loves sports, and he loved her support.

"She's absolutely the best," Clayton said. "There's no doubt about it, but the great thing is she had a little training growing up because her father was a longtime coach. He was in the junior high, middle school ranks. She understood what was going on."

Although he's retired, Clayton continues to follow Cinco Ranch sports.

"The number one thing you want is it to continue to thrive, and even get better, because you know, bottom line, you laid the groundwork, and now let's make sure we keep it going," Clayton said. "I want nothing but the best for the people of Cinco Ranch."

