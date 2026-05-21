Cinco Ranch High School Students Brawl at LaCenterra

KATY, Texas — Dozens of Cinco Ranch High School students flooded LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch on the last day of school Thursday afternoon, triggering multiple fights that drew a large law enforcement response, according to Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell.

200-Plus Students Swarm LaCenterra

Deputies were dispatched to the shopping center, located across the street from the high school, after reports of a large crowd and multiple altercations.

"Dispatched there around 2:30 p.m. with reports of 200-plus kids and multiple fights," Norvel said.

Many kids took off when the constables arrived but some did not leave.

"Deputies attempted to break up a fight at Torchy's between girls. A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody and she kicked and tried to bite deputies, Norvell said. "She was clearly intoxicated or on drugs so she was transported to the hospital to be cleared."

Teen Arrested After Kicking, Attempting to Bite Deputies

The girl taken into custody faces charges of assault and resisting arrest.

However, surveillance video told a more complicated story.

"By checking video, we think the girl we arrested wasn't the aggressor," Norvel said, adding that deputies believe they can identify the suspected instigator through witness interviews and video evidence.

Charges against that individual are expected to be filed at a later date. Constables believe they know who she is according to Norvell.

Investigators Identify Additional Suspects Through Video, Interviews

Norvel said that while "quite a few appeared to have been drinking," most of the crowd fled when deputies arrived. Investigators said they believe they can identify additional suspects through video and witness interviews.

No additional arrests were immediately announced, but the investigation is ongoing.