Cinco Ranch Branch Library to demonstrate new Kanopy+ video-streaming platform

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Libraries' Cinco Ranch Branch will demonstrate the library system's new video-streaming platform — Kanopy PLUS — on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 3-4 p.m. in the Computer Lab of the library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd.

Kanopy PLUS provides unlimited access to hundreds of video titles for Fort Bend County Libraries cardholders. With the rising cost of other video-streaming services, the library's Kanopy PLUS platform is an attractive alternative for viewers looking to save money with an affordable ad-free option.

The Kanopy app is available on iOS and Android and all major streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV. Library users who already have the Libby by OverDrive app can also link to Kanopy PLUS from that app.

The library's subscription to Kanopy PLUS provides access to two video collections — "British Cinema & TV" and "Easy Watching." All videos in these two collections are always available, with unlimited simultaneous use and no waiting periods. Titles in each collection are updated regularly.

The "British Cinema & TV" collection offers a blend of mysteries, dramas and comedies for Anglophiles who enjoy British movies and TV series.

The "Easy Watching" collection includes "fun, charming, and delightful" titles that engage and entertain, such as My Afternoons with Margueritte, Charade and Life Animated.

To access this service, all that is needed is a free Fort Bend County Libraries card. Library cards are free to all Texas residents. To apply for a library card, visit any library location during business hours. A valid photo ID that is not expired — government-issued photo ID, passports from any country, or any state driver license — must be provided, along with a document showing a current address if it is not shown on the photo ID.

This demonstration is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, and registration is required. To register online at www.fortbendlibraries.gov, click on "Classes & Events," select "Cinco Ranch Branch Library" and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the Cinco Ranch Branch Library at 281-395-1311, or by visiting the Adult Services Information desk at the library.