Cinco Ranch Branch Library Hosts Puppet Show Sleeping Beauty

Katy, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Youth Services department at Fort Bend County Libraries' Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present a marionette puppet show, "Sleeping Beauty & the Handsome Prince," on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd. in Katy near LaCenterra.

Master puppeteer Jean Kuecher, producer of Marionette Playhouse, will entertain children with her handcrafted marionettes on a stage with music and lighting.

In this puppet show, the Good Fairy helps the Handsome Prince battle the Wicked Witch's dragon, but the prince can't remember how to awaken Princess Sleeping Beauty. With help from the audience, he might remember, leading to the reunion of the Handsome Prince and Princess Sleeping Beauty. After the performance, attendees can learn backstage secrets.

The one-third life-sized marionettes are built by Kuecher, who also designs their costumes and scenery. A member of the Puppeteers of America and the Greater Houston Puppetry Guild, Kuecher holds a master's degree in education, counseling and guidance from the University of Houston. She has used puppetry skills to enrich classroom education.

Space is limited. Tickets are required and will be distributed one hour before showtime. No late admittance.

Made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, this free performance is open to the public.