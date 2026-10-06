Cinco I HOA assessment rises again, up nearly 12% in three years

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Homeowners in the Cinco Residential Property Association, commonly known as Cinco I, will pay another $70 in annual HOA dues next year, continuing a series of increases that has pushed the general assessment up nearly 12% in three years.

The association has set its 2027 general assessment at $1,625, up 4.5% from $1,555 this year. The increase applies only to Cinco I, generally the portion of Cinco Ranch east of Katy-Gaston Road.

The previous increase was larger — $100. The assessment has climbed from $1,455 in 2025 to $1,625 for 2027, an increase of $170, or 11.7%.

Some homeowners in gated sections pay additional assessments on top of the general assessment.

Where the money goes

Cinco I expects about $14.9 million in operating expenses in 2027, up 6% from this year.

Landscaping is by far the largest expense. The association has budgeted $5.4 million for landscape maintenance, up 14%. That accounts for more than one-third of the association's operating expenses.

Other major expenses include:

Utilities: $2.2 million, up 18%

$2.2 million, up 18% Patrol and monitoring: $1.4 million, up 1%

$1.4 million, up 1% Management services: $1.4 million, up 5%

$1.4 million, up 5% Repairs and maintenance: $1 million, up 3%

$1 million, up 3% Pools: $1 million, up 14%

$1 million, up 14% Insurance: $500,000, up 5%

The association expects about $14.9 million in operating income, up 5%.

Maintaining an aging community

Cinco I is responsible for maintaining a large amount of community property, including pools, playgrounds, parks, trails, recreational facilities and landscaped common areas.

The association completed a reserve study in 2026 examining its assets, how long they are expected to last and what it could cost to repair or replace them.

Projects identified for 2027 include replacing aging common-area fencing, upgrading access systems, repairing bridges and platforms, replacing or upgrading park benches and making playground improvements.

The budget includes about $1.3 million in reserve expenses, down 16% from this year.

The association also highlighted work completed or undertaken during 2026, including entryway and landscaping improvements, pool improvements, drainage work, evaluations of bridges and platforms along the trail system, updates to architectural guidelines and replacement of the roof at the association's administration office.

Assessment due in January

The 2027 assessment becomes due Jan. 1 and must be paid by Jan. 31 to avoid late fees, processing charges and interest.

While the latest increase amounts to $70, the cumulative change is considerably larger.

Cinco I's annual general assessment has risen $170, from $1,455 for 2025 to $1,625 for 2027 — an increase of 11.7%.