by

Santa Claus visits with a youngster.

Series of events kicks off Christmas season in Katy

Crowds enjoy Nutcracker Exchange, annual city Christmas tree lighting and Heritage Society's Christmas on the Park

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)— Katy kicked off the Christmas season Saturday with a Nutcracker Exchange, the annual City of Katy Christmas tree lighting ceremony and Christmas on the Park, staged by the Katy Heritage Society.

The Nutcracker Exchange event, held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Historic Town Square, featured Christmas carolers and opportunities to shop at downtown stores and booths set up for the event.

The tree lighting ceremony was originally set for Thursday evening but was postponed to Saturday due to inclement weather. The postponement proved a good thing, as downtown visitors for the Nutcracker Exchange stayed for the tree lighting ceremony in dry and comfortable weather. The tree lighting drew several hundred people.

Meanwhile, the Katy Heritage Society staged its Christmas on the Park ceremony at Katy Heritage Park, 5990 George Bush Drive. The event featured a performance by the Lone Star Symphonic Band, kids' activities and a chance to look in the historic homes in the park.

Santa Claus and the Grinch appeared at both the tree lighting and Christmas on the Park events.

Sherrel Rogers

Santa Claus visits with a youngster.

Sherrel Rogers

The City of Katy Christmas Tree, which sits across the street from City Hall.

Sherrel Rogers

Santa Claus makes a new friend at the Heritage Society.

Sherrel Rogers

Santa Claus visits with youngsters at the Heritage Society.

Sherrel Rogers

Mr. Grinch was among those attending the City of Katy Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Sherrel Rogers

Petting horses were among the attractions at the Heritage Society.

Sherrel Rogers

Two students enjoying themselves at Christmas at the Park.