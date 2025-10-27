Children hit by car biking to school – Katy ISD parents seek changes

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Two children riding bicycles near Peek Road were recently struck by a vehicle at a crosswalk near McElwain Elementary School, an incident parents say they have been warning about for months.

Emergency personnel responded quickly, and both children were evaluated at the scene. They were shaken but expected to be ok.

The incident occurred last week on a two-lane road that fills with cars, buses and trucks during school hours as motorists cut through to avoid traffic on FM 529.

"They did everything right. They stopped, they looked, and a car still hit them. That's what's so terrifying," a mother told KPRC-TV.

Parents say the crosswalk lines have faded, the yellow warning sign blends into the background and there are no flashing lights to warn drivers a school zone is ahead.

"They hit this corner going 15, 20 miles an hour. I'm out here with my kid, and we're jumping out of the way," one parent told the Houston television station.

Harris County completed a preliminary review of traffic in the area in September and will initiate a traffic calming study to identify what can be done to make the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists.