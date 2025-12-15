More build-to-rent homes coming to Katy area

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Chicago developer has acquired land in the Katy area for its second large-scale build-to-rent community in Harris County.

RSK Real Estate Partners purchased a 17.2-acre site at the northwest corner of Clay Road and Katy Pointe Boulevard for development of the Landing at Katy Pointe. Construction on the 210-unit community for middle-income renters is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

× Expand NewQuest The Landing at Katy Pointe

Second RSK Development in Katy Area

RSK is also developing a new duplex rental community in the fast-growing Katy area near Katy Park, bringing 156 modern homes for rent to a 9-acre site near the popular new H-E-B store at Morton Ranch Road and Katy Hockley Cut Off Road in Harris County.

The developments are part of the company's 5-5-5 Initiative to build 5,000 duplex and townhome units for the rental market in five cities in five years. In addition to Houston, other target markets are Dallas, San Antonio, Raleigh and Orlando.

× Expand Newquest A rendering of the build to rent homes planned for the area near the H-E-B store on Morton Ranch road at Katy Hockley Road.

Houston Leading Nation in Build-to-Rent Construction

Houston has been one of the nation's largest markets for new rental home communities, which offer the benefits of living in a suburban home without the mortgage or down payment that comes with owning. The rental houses target residents from families with kids to empty nesters who are downsizing.

Rick Ragan, vice president of Houston-based NewQuest, represented RSK in the transaction. Nick Ramsey and Kevin Sims, senior vice presidents at NewQuest, negotiated for the seller, Telephone Investments.

Community to Feature Duplexes With Attached Garages

The Landing at Katy Pointe will contain two- and three-bedroom duplexes, averaging 1,500 square feet, with attached garages and landscaped yards. Leasing is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

"It's one of the largest tracts with utility capacity for a build-to-rent community in the area," Ragan said. "There were several groups interested in the site, but RSK was selected because of its track record in the market and a highly competitive offer."

Project Located in Growing Residential Area

The project is located in a residential area with nearly 4,300 single-family homes, priced from $320,000 to $480,000, in the one-mile trade area, according to NewQuest. The average annual household income is about $143,000. An H-E-B grocery store and other retail is about a mile away in The Market at Katy Park.

Located in Katy ISD, the community is about a mile and a half west of the Grand Parkway and five miles north of Interstate 10.

"The Landing at Katy Pointe will fulfill needs of young families, professionals and empty nesters who desire the perks of a single-family home in a well-located growing area of Katy," Ragan said.

Other Build-to-Rent Communities in Katy

Among other build-to-rent communities in the area, Tricon is now leasing three- and four-bedroom homes in a new rental community near Peek Road and Stockdick School Road. Tricon Peek Road has 175 homes with two-car garages and fenced backyards. The community was developed in partnership with HHS Residential and Johnson Development.

Nearby, AHV Communities developed Katy Legacy with three- and four-bedroom rental homes off Katy Legacy Drive and Stockdick School Road, across from Paetow High School.

Eden at Sunterra in Katy also opened in 2024 as part of a subdivision that also has properties for purchase. It's located where Katy and Waller counties meet. Developed by Starwood Land, Eden is situated within the master-planned community of Sunterra, along Pitts Road near Clay Road, the community has 266 single-family and townhomes for rent.

