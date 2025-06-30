New Rental Community Coming to Katy Park Area: 156 Build-to-Rent Homes Near H-E-B

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A new duplex rental community is heading to the fast-growing Katy area around Katy Park, bringing 156 modern homes for rent to a 9-acre site near the popular new H-E-B store at Morton Ranch Road and Katy Hockley Cut Off Road in Harris County.

156-Unit Build-to-Rent Community Features Spacious Duplexes

Chicago-based developer RSK Real Estate Partners plans to build a mix of two- and three-bedroom duplexes that will feel more like single-family homes than apartments. The build-to-rent community will include 103 three-bedroom rental homes and 53 two-bedroom rental units, with homes averaging about 1,600 square feet.

Prime Location Near Katy Park with Easy Access to Major Roads

The new Katy rental development will sit along the new Galileo Way, which is currently under construction and will connect directly to Morton Road and Clay Road, making it easy for residents to access major Katy thoroughfares and west Houston-area employment centers.

Construction on the Katy duplex community is expected to begin soon, with the first rental homes ready for move-in by late summer 2026. The project doesn't have a name yet, but it's said to be designed specifically for middle-income families.

"It's an awesome site to kick off RSK's long-term development goal," said Rick Ragan, vice president at NewQuest. "The dynamics of this location have set the developer's bar high for future land decisions."

Walking Distance to H-E-B and Market at Katy Park Shopping

The prime Katy location puts future residents within walking distance of the bustling Market at Katy Park shopping center, which includes the new H-E-B grocery store plus other popular shops and restaurants. The H-E-B-anchored retail center is fully leased. The neighboring 348-unit Oaks at Katy Park apartment complex, which opened earlier this year, still has apartments available.

"There is enough demand for more rental units, given the commercial and residential growth in northwest Katy," Ragan said.

Family-Friendly Location Near Katy Park Sports Complex

Katy Park, featuring 32 baseball, softball and soccer fields, is also nearby, making this an ideal location for families with children involved in youth sports. This area has become a hotspot for new Katy development, with plans for 25,000 more homes in the surrounding Katy neighborhood. While most of the new construction consists of single-family homes for purchase, this rental community offers an alternative for families who prefer renting in Katy or aren't ready to buy a home.

RSK's 5|5|5 Initiative Brings Build-to-Rent Focus to Houston Market

RSK specializes in building rental communities in the Greater Houston area that look and feel like traditional neighborhoods rather than apartment complexes. The company's long-term strategy, dubbed the 5|5|5 Initiative, aims to develop 5,000 build-to-rent units across five cities within five years. RSK specializes in duplex and townhome communities designed to feel like single-family homes while remaining cost-effective for middle-income renters.

"RSK has officially closed its first big deal with two other sites in escrow and multiple letters of intent under negotiation," Ragan said. "Having a track record is going to be pivotal moving forward."