Century Communities to open new Katy subdivision April 25

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A new 548-home subdivision is coming to Katy, with a grand opening block party set for Saturday, April 25.

Katy Reserve, located at 26043 Spiney Thistle Road, near Katy Hockley and Stockdick School roads. The development will feature homes ranging from the high $200s to the $400s, with 16 floor plans across two collections — Lonestar and Liberty. Homes range from 1,508 to 3,075 square feet with up to five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and two-car garages.

"Katy Reserve is designed to meet the growing demand for quality new homes in one of the Houston area's most sought-after school districts," said Tanya Rizzo, Houston Division President for builder Century Communities. "With select waterview homesites, a community recreation center, and floor plans ranging from the high $200s to the $400s, this community offers something for every stage of homeownership — all within Katy ISD and minutes from major employment corridors."

Saturday's celebration will include the unveiling of two model homes — the Lassen and the Hawthorn — along with a performance by the Poss Cheer team, food from the Coffee-Q food truck, and hands-on activities from Katy Rock Shop. Visitors can also view inventory homes under construction with summer move-ins expected.

The community will include a recreation center with a pavilion, pool, walking trails, playground and ponds. Some homesites will have water views. All homes fall within Katy ISD, and the subdivision is located near Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway (Highway 99), with easy access to the Energy Corridor.

Pre-grand opening homes are available now. For more information visit CenturyCommunities.com/KatyReserveGO.