Central Green Upcoming July Events for Katy Community

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Central Green Park has released its July programming schedule, featuring wellness activities and live entertainment for Cinco Ranch area residents.

Events:

Wednesday Yoga on The Green - Every Wednesday (July 9, 16, 23, 30) from 8:00-10:00 a.m. offers residents a two-hour outdoor yoga experience to start their mid-week with mindfulness and movement.

- Every Wednesday (July 9, 16, 23, 30) from 8:00-10:00 a.m. offers residents a two-hour outdoor yoga experience to start their mid-week with mindfulness and movement. Saturday Tai Chi Classes - Held July 12, 19, and 26 from 8:30-9:00 a.m., these brief 30-minute sessions provide an accessible introduction to the gentle martial art for practitioners of all skill levels.

- Held July 12, 19, and 26 from 8:30-9:00 a.m., these brief 30-minute sessions provide an accessible introduction to the gentle martial art for practitioners of all skill levels. Evening Concert Series - Four musical performances scheduled throughout the month, including Timeless HTX on July 12, Flannel Unplugged on July 18, Nervous Rex on July 19, and Montrose Cunningham on July 26, all running from 8:00-9:30 p.m.

- Four musical performances scheduled throughout the month, including on July 12, on July 18, on July 19, and on July 26, all running from 8:00-9:30 p.m. Reading Camp with Ms. Najia - A family-friendly educational program on July 21 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. designed to engage young children in literacy activities during the summer months.

× Expand Covering Katy News Families enjoy the 2023 Back to School Bash at Central Green. Families enjoy an event at Central Green.

Park Information:

Central Green Park is located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd within the LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch shopping center in Katy, providing convenient access for area residents. The park maintains daily operating hours from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., allowing for extended community use throughout the week. Willow Fork Drainage District owns and operates the facility, with Parks Director Yvonne Arceneaux overseeing all programming and park operations.

All events are free and open to the public. The Willow Fork Drainage District encourages community members to visit the Central Green website or subscribe to their newsletter for ongoing updates about park activities and programming.