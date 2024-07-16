CenterPoint Responds to Critics Who Say Response Has Been Slow

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - CenterPoint Energy says it is restoring power to customers at a historic pace and that everyone who can receive power, will have electricity by the end of the day Friday.

"We are grateful to our crews who have restored power to our customers at a stronger pace than we have been able to in any hurricane in our history, despite the difficult conditions," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "We continue to work around-the-clock to get our remaining customers back online."

CenterPoint says it has restored power to 92% of impacted customers and remains on track to restore electricity to about 98% by the end of the day on Wednesday, July 17.

The company also expects to restore power "to all customers who can receive power by Friday, July 19," a news release said.

CenterPoint released a graph showing that it restored power to Beryl affected customers faster than it did for Hurricane Hurricane Ike in 2008.

× Expand CenterPoint CenterPoint Energy released this graph Monday which shows its response to Hurricane Beryl has been faster than Hurricane Ike.

In addition to damaging CenterPoint's electric infrastructure, Hurricane Beryl may have caused damage to customer-owned equipment. Specifically, customers should check their Weatherhead, where power enters the home through an electric service drop, which is often a pipe on the side of the residence or building. If the Weatherhead is damaged, crews cannot safely restore service to the home until a licensed electrician has made the necessary repairs.

Customers who are served by an underground service will not have a Weatherhead, but there may still be damage to their equipment that could require servicing.