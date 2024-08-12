CenterPoint May Turn Off Electricity While Improving its Infrastructure

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News)—CenterPoint Energy is urging customers to prepare for potential power outages as the company undertakes significant infrastructure improvements in the Houston electric service area. The utility is working to clear vegetation from approximately 2,000 miles of distribution lines and replace around 1,000 wooden poles with more durable fiberglass poles.

To complete this work, crews may need to temporarily shut off electricity for customers, with outages potentially lasting up to eight hours. However, CenterPoint Energy assures residents that they will receive advanced notice before any planned outages occur by leaving a notice on your door.

× Here is a closer look at one of the 1,000 stronger, more storm-resilient poles we’re installing across the Greater Houston area as part of our commitment to become the most resilient coastal utility in the country. pic.twitter.com/5knHMcaK5T — CenterPoint Energy (@CenterPoint) August 11, 2024

"We have heard the calls for change, to improve, and we're determined to act now," said CenterPoint President and CEO Jason Wells. "We have launched our Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, and to help re-earn the trust of the community we are privileged to serve, we are also launching this new Taking Action web page to detail exactly the progress we are making. Our customers deserve to know the status of our progress, and we plan to communicate this information clearly and openly."

If you experience a power outage, you can check its expected duration by visiting CenterPoint Energy's outage tracker: https://tracker.centerpointenergy.com/map/.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News