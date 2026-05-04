Cavender’s Boot City begins soft opening in Katy Mills Mall area

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Cavender's Boot City has opened its newest store at Katy Mills Mall.

While the 20,000-square-foot store, at 25495 Katy Mills Parkway, is scheduled to have a June 13 grand opening, it held a soft opening amid rainy skies Friday. The store, which has 25 associates, features boots and hats as its product mainstays. A leather smell permeates the store.

Boots are not limited to cowboy boots. The store also sells Chelsea, exotic, hiking, rubber and work boots. Women can buy ankle, fashion and tall boots as well.

Hats include felt, straw and wool hats, along with caps. Staff can help customers get properly fitted for the boots and hats.

Cavender's also features outerwear, Western wear, work clothes, boot care, hat care, and general accessories.

Growing the brand in a rodeo-enthusiastic market

For Katy-area rodeo fans, the store provides a chance to buy Western and workwear. For Mark Saucedo, the store's general manager, opening the store is a happy continuation of his more than nine years with the company. He said he had not originally planned to be in retail, but was introduced as a youngster to the western lifestyle by his brother-in-law, who worked on a ranch.

"I liked the country lifestyle," Saucedo said.

Saucedo majored in criminal justice at Sam Houston State University, but never lost his enjoyment of the country lifestyle. Meanwhile, he had learned about Cavender's and said he had "fallen in love" with the company. When the chance presented itself to join Cavender's, he gladly did so. Now he will manage the new Katy store.

"We're excited about this," Saucedo said. "It's going to be a great store."

Cavender's celebrating 60 years in Texas

The Katy store is Cavender's 16th in the Greater Houston area. The store has another area location at 6466 W. Grand Parkway in Richmond.

The Cavender's chain began in 1965 in Pittsburg, Texas, which is about 55 miles north of Tyler. It has grown to 136 stores in the United States.