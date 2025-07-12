Caribbean Night Draws 3,000 to Central Green Park

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — More than 3,000 people celebrated Caribbean culture at Central Green, marking another successful year for the park's heritage month celebration.

The event, held June 21 and running from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., featured live steel pan music, Jamaican and Cuban performances, and reggae artist King Baby Reggae. While 3,000 people attended overall, the peak number of people in the park at once reached about 2,500 people according to the park's manager.

"Over the past 12 years we have celebrated different islands in the Caribbean," said Yvonne Arceneaux, Parks General Manager at Willow Fork Drainage District which operates Central Green. "This night allowed us to celebrate all of them through music and dance."

The celebration has become an annual tradition during Caribbean Heritage Month, with each year previously focusing on individual islands. This year's event encompassed the broader Caribbean region through various musical and dance performances.

Arceneaux noted the event's role in welcoming newcomers to the area. "We had many newcomers to Central Green," she said. "This is always a wonderful introduction to Katy and Fort Bend as they can celebrate with our community."

The steel pan band opened the evening, followed by traditional Caribbean dance performances that showcased the cultural diversity of the region. King Baby Reggae closed the show with an energetic reggae set that had attendees dancing throughout the park.

"I love seeing friendships being made," Arceneaux said, observing the diverse crowd. "New guests to Central Green also boost our local economy and produce an induced impact."

The event represents Central Green's commitment to celebrating cultural diversity while fostering community connections. The large turnout demonstrates continued interest in Caribbean culture within the Fort Bend County area.

Central Green hosts various cultural celebrations throughout the year as part of its community programming. It is located on the grounds of the LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch shopping center at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy.