Bye Bye Baker Street: Cheerio to British Pub as Italian Eatery Takes Over

KATY (Covering Katy News) — Baker Street Pub and Grill has closed at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch after 20 years, and North Italia restaurant will take its place in a $1.9 million renovation.

LaCenterra Original Shuts Down Operations

The Sherlock Holmes-themed pub closed earlier this month, ending two decades of memories for customers who frequented the place since LaCenterra opened in 2005.

If you went to Baker Street back in the day, you remember the smoke. It was a real beer joint where you could grab a pint, order shepherd's pie or fish and chips, and catch live music on the weekends. The smoking ban came about 10 years ago, but even after that, you could walk in and still smell it in the walls.

The pub had its loyal crowd — folks who came for British and American comfort food, and those cold beers on tap.

North Italia Coming to Katy's LaCenterra in 2026

North Italia, a modern Italian restaurant chain owned by Cheesecake Factory Inc., is scheduled to begin construction Nov. 1 with completion expected by March 1, 2026, according to a filing with the the state of Texas.

The new restaurant will occupy 8,732 square feet at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. — the same space where Baker Street was when LaCenterra opened and was a much smaller shopping complex.

What to Expect at North Italia Restaurant

North Italia features handmade pasta and pizza made fresh daily, wood-fired dishes, and seasonal Italian cuisine. Signature menu items include white truffle garlic bread with house-made ricotta, wild shrimp scampi, calamari fritti, and Italian meatballs.

The restaurant chain has about 50 restaurants nationwide. North Italia currently operates three Houston-area locations, including restaurants in the Galleria area, CityCentre and The Woodlands.

Other Baker Street Pub locations in Sugar Land and Austin remain.