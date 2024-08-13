Bryon Woytek appointed interim Katy police chief

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Mayor Dusty Thiele appointed Katy Police Patrol Captain Bryon Woytek as interim police chief Monday.Woytek succeeds Noe Diaz, who is resigning to take the Houston police chief job. Diaz's last day as Katy's chief is Tuesday.

Woytek said his top three priorities as interim chief were public safety, officer hiring, and officer retention.

"Those are the three top priorities because it all comes back to the officers that we hire and keep and what that level of customer service is," Woytek said.

Katy competes with other cities for a limited number of officer candidates. Thiele said Woytek was the "main recruiter" for the police department.

"We have a few officers we need to recruit, and he's going to be working on that," Thiele said. "I think he is an officer and a man that exudes respect. You see him, you listen to him."

Thiele said Woytek was also in charge of patrol, which is essential in Katy.

"I think most of our people want to see officers out on patrol," Thiele said.

Former Mayor Bill Hastings, who served as chief from 2009 to 19, was pleased with Woytek's selection.

"It's a wonderful choice," Hastings said. "I am so glad that they took somebody from within the department. He has been there over 30 years. He will do a great job, and I hope they keep him as chief.

"Hastings said Woytek joined the department when he was 20 years old.

"He's got another 15 years before he retires, and he will dedicate his life for the next 15 years to the City of Katy," Hastings said.

The City of Katy's human resources department will post the police chief job opening and gather resumes. Thiele and other city staff will review those resumes and select candidates to interview.

While Thiele was impressed with Woytek's credentials, he said he and the city were open to whoever was the best candidate.

"We will keep it open, but we definitely will be looking internally, too," Thiele said.

Thiele expects the search process to last about three or four months.

"It gives us time to go out and research and be able to recruit if we need to recruit," Thiele said.