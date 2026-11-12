Bobby Katsabas, longtime Snappy’s Café & Grill owner, dies

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Bobby Katsabas, the longtime owner and operator of Snappy's Café & Grill, a popular Katy restaurant where generations of residents have gathered for breakfast, lunch and conversation, died Monday. He was 69.

Under the leadership of Katsabas and his brother-in-law, Alex Tsounakas, Snappy's, at 5803 U.S. 90, became more than a restaurant. It remains a popular community gathering place where civic groups, elected officials and residents meet over meals to discuss local events and catch up with friends.

For many longtime customers, Katsabas was as much a part of Snappy's as the food it serves.

From Greece to Katy

Katsabas was born Sept. 12, 1957, in Mamoulada, Greece. He grew up there before joining the Greek merchant marine at age 17 and eventually making his way to the United States.

He arrived in Corpus Christi before moving to Houston, where he met his future wife, Effie. The couple married in 1983 and lived in Bellville and New York before returning to Texas in 2000.

× 1 of 5 Expand Snappy's Snappy's Cafe and Grill × 2 of 5 Expand Schmidt Funeral Home Bobby Katsabas × 3 of 5 Expand Brenda Martin Bobby Katsabas with Adrienne Davitz, seated, and Brenda Martin. × 4 of 5 Expand Snappy's Snappy's Cafe and Grill × 5 of 5 Expand Snappy's The casual dining room at Snappy's Restaurant and Cafe. Prev Next

Building a Katy gathering place

Katsabas and Tsounakas purchased Snappy's in 2002 and helped establish it as a familiar gathering place for Katy residents.

Former Katy Mayor Fabol Hughes, who served on City Council from 2007 to 2013 and as mayor from 2013 to 2017, recalled using Snappy's as an informal campaign headquarters.

"He was always gracious about that," Hughes said. "It actually brought business to him."

The current City Hall, at 901 Ave. C, opened in 2016, during Hughes' mayoralty. The mayor's office is on the second floor in the southwest corner of the building, with a view of Snappy's.

"You know, I had him trim the tree so I could see Snappy's from my office," Hughes said, chuckling. "Bobby was one of those guys. He was everybody's friend. He welcomed everybody. He and Effie, they made you feel like family when you went in there."

Hughes said Snappy's received proclamations from the city of Katy and the Texas House of Representatives in 2017, recognizing the restaurant's 15th anniversary under Katsabas and Tsounakas.

A connection that continued after retirement

Katsabas and Tsounakas sold Snappy's in 2021 to Houston businesswoman Anna Liu, who continues to operate the popular restaurant. Although Katsabas no longer owned the business, he remained closely connected to it.

"After 19 years, it was second nature for him," Liu said.

Liu said Katsabas graciously agreed to extend his involvement during the ownership transition, helping her learn the restaurant's operations and maintain the relationships he had built with customers.

To Katsabas, she said, Snappy's was like his living room.

"He didn't mind showing up early," Liu said. "He enjoyed the customers. He just loved that place. He really gave it his all. I appreciated that he did that. That helped me to learn his process with the company. But I feel like it was effortless to him."

Paulette Nelson, wife of the late Katy mayor and city administrator Johnny Nelson, also remembered Katsabas for his welcoming personality and his enduring attachment to Snappy's.

"He loved going back in there and having coffee and seeing his friends and stuff," Nelson said. "He'd go in there and be just like he still owned it. He went table to table, visiting with people."

In his later years, Katsabas experienced health problems, including a stroke. Although he could no longer drive, his connection to Snappy's remained strong.

Liu said her restaurant manager would pick him up and bring him to the restaurant so he could spend time with the customers and friends who had become such an important part of his life.

Family and visitation

Katsabas is survived by his wife, Effie; daughter Pammy Hluchan, her husband, Nick, and their children, Lucas and Sofia; son Aki Katsabas and his wife, Donna; brother Vasili Katsabas and his family; and sister Dina Kiritsi and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Panagiota and Athanasios Katsabas, and his brother-in-law, Kosta Kiritsi.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway S.

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