Big rig chase starts in Montgomery County and ends in Katy areaa

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A police chase of a tractor-trailer truck began in Montgomery County and ended in the Katy area, near the Aldi store along FM 1463 at Fry Road on Saturday afternoon.

Fort Bend Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell confirmed that the chase ended at 4:14 p.m. Norvell also confirmed that the truck chase caused a car accident on Falcon Landing and Gaston in the Tompkins High School area.

The truck driver was reportedly operating the rig erratically in Montgomery County in the small city of Patton Village, which is between Splendora and New Caney. That driver is now in custody. Why the driver fled is not known at this time.

The chase went through Harris County and Fort Bend County and involved State Police, Houston Police, Montgomery and Harris County Sheriffs Deputies, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Deputy Constables, tactical forces and aviation units.