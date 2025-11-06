Big Raid in Katy leaves residents with unanswered questions

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Federal agents conducted a raid in the Lakes of Bridgewater neighborhood on Tuesday morning, but details about the operation remain scarce.

The raid unfolded along Morningtide Drive near North Mason and Morton roads but there did not appear to be any arrests.

FBI and DOJ involved in sealed federal investigation

"We are assisting several federal agencies issuing a warrant on a federal sealed indictment," a Precinct 5 spokesperson said, according to KHOU. Representatives from the FBI, Department of Justice, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Marshals were all there.

While authorities confirmed they were executing a federal warrant, they said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not involved.

Harris County property records indicate the owners of the house don't reside there.

Neighbors describe chaotic scene on Morningtide Drive

Felix Muñoz told KHOU he noticed unusual vehicles in the neighborhood Tuesday morning when he walked his wife to her car. He said he spotted what appeared to be an FBI agent and an ATF agent.

Around 9:30 a.m., "everything went crazy," Muñoz said.

He said authorities blocked off a nearby intersection and about 15 to 20 people in military gear were banging on a neighbor's front door.

Two juveniles detained then released during Katy raid

Muñoz said he heard screaming inside the house, and about 30 minutes later, two juveniles were escorted out in handcuffs but were later released, according to KHOU.

Authorities provided no information about what prompted the operation.