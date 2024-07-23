Beryl Recovery Information - What you need to know

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We are updating this page regularly with the most recent information to help you recover from Hurricane Beryl, so check back often.

Today's update includes the following:

More heavy rain on the way

Today's Fort Bend County debris removal locations

City of Katy debris removal information

Fulshear debris removal information

Debris removal questions helpline

Insurance questions helpline

FEMA recovery assistance applicaiton

Free oxygen bottle refills

WEATHER

It's going to rain today, one to two inches possible.

Check your gutters to be sure they're clear of storm debris so your street does not flood.

FORT BEND DEBRIS REMOVAL LOCATIONS - TUESDAY 7/23

THOMPSON OIL FIELD RD

SUGAR LAND

STRATFORD VILLAGE AREA

STAFFORD

SIENNA POINT

SIENNA PLANTATION

ROSENBERG

RIVER OAKS RD

RICHMOND

PECAN GROVE

MISSOURI CITY

GLENNWOOD

FULLBROOK

FRESNO

BRAZOS VALLEY / SIMONTON

BRAZOS BEND

BOOTH

2759 RD

It's recommended that you place your storm debris by the curb NOW so that its ready for removal when Fort Bend County Crews arrive in your neighborhood.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR DEBRIS REMOVAL

× Expand Fort Bend County Debris Removal Instructions

CITY OF KATY DEBRIS REMOVAL INFORMATION

Residential debris operations have started.

The City will collect vegetative materials first and return for fencing material.

Texas Pride Disposal has resumed garbage service on its regular schedule.

CITY OF FULSHEAR DEBRIS REMOVAL INFORMATION

Storm debris vs. regular trash pickup

•GFL will conduct regular trash pick up Wednesday. Only household waste and recycling with a limit of 5 bags of grass clippings will be picked up. No vegetative debris or construction debris.

•Ft. Bend Co. Road and Bridge will continue its storm debris program across the area.

DO NOT MIX OR PLACE NORMAL HOUSEHOLD TRASH WITH STORM DEBRIS CURBSIDE.

QUESTIONS ABOUT DEBRIS REMOVAL?

× Expand Fort Bend Emergency Management Fort Bend County Storm Debris Questions

FEMA RECOVERY ASSISTANCE:

Visit: disasterassistance.gov.

INSURANCE QUESTIONS

× Expand TDI Texas Homeowners Insurance Questions

OXYGEN - FREE BOTTLE REFILLS

× Expand Fort Bend County Fort Bend EMS Free Oxygen

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News