Beryl Recovery Information - What you need to know

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Hurricane Beryl recovery information.
Today's update includes the following:
- More heavy rain on the way
- Today's Fort Bend County debris removal locations
- City of Katy debris removal information
- Fulshear debris removal information
- Debris removal questions helpline
- Insurance questions helpline
- FEMA recovery assistance applicaiton
- Free oxygen bottle refills
WEATHER
- It's going to rain today, one to two inches possible.
- Check your gutters to be sure they're clear of storm debris so your street does not flood.
FORT BEND DEBRIS REMOVAL LOCATIONS - TUESDAY 7/23
- THOMPSON OIL FIELD RD
- SUGAR LAND
- STRATFORD VILLAGE AREA
- STAFFORD
- SIENNA POINT
- SIENNA PLANTATION
- ROSENBERG
- RIVER OAKS RD
- RICHMOND
- PECAN GROVE
- MISSOURI CITY
- GLENNWOOD
- FULLBROOK
- FRESNO
- BRAZOS VALLEY / SIMONTON
- BRAZOS BEND
- BOOTH
- 2759 RD
It's recommended that you place your storm debris by the curb NOW so that its ready for removal when Fort Bend County Crews arrive in your neighborhood.
HOW TO PREPARE FOR DEBRIS REMOVAL
Fort Bend County
Debris Removal Instructions
CITY OF KATY DEBRIS REMOVAL INFORMATION
- Residential debris operations have started.
- The City will collect vegetative materials first and return for fencing material.
- Texas Pride Disposal has resumed garbage service on its regular schedule.
CITY OF FULSHEAR DEBRIS REMOVAL INFORMATION
Storm debris vs. regular trash pickup
•GFL will conduct regular trash pick up Wednesday. Only household waste and recycling with a limit of 5 bags of grass clippings will be picked up. No vegetative debris or construction debris.
•Ft. Bend Co. Road and Bridge will continue its storm debris program across the area.
DO NOT MIX OR PLACE NORMAL HOUSEHOLD TRASH WITH STORM DEBRIS CURBSIDE.
QUESTIONS ABOUT DEBRIS REMOVAL?
Fort Bend Emergency Management
Fort Bend County Storm Debris Questions
FEMA RECOVERY ASSISTANCE:
Visit: disasterassistance.gov.
INSURANCE QUESTIONS
TDI Texas
Homeowners Insurance Questions
OXYGEN - FREE BOTTLE REFILLS
Fort Bend County
Fort Bend EMS Free Oxygen
