Base Power Launches Whole Home Battery Backup

AUSTIN, Texas (Covering Katy News) — It's been four years since Winter Storm Yuri shutdown the Texas power grid and now Base Power is the first electricity provider to include a backup battery in its energy plan.

Base Power is expanding to the Houston metro area bringing its reliable residential battery backup solution to more Texans amid growing concerns about power grid reliability and home power outages.

The expansion follows significant growth in Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth since the company's launch, as more homeowners seek affordable emergency home power solutions and battery backup systems for residential power security.

"We're excited to launch Base in the Houston area and have been energized by the demand we've seen," said Base Power CEO and Co-Founder Zach Dell. "Houston represents one of the largest home backup markets in the world, largely due to dramatic weather events that strain the power grid. We're eager to provide an accessible energy service that delivers affordable, reliable power to Houston homeowners."

Base Energy is led by a team of engineers and operators from companies including SpaceX, Tesla, Anduril, Blackstone, and Apple. Base has raised capital from Thrive Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Trust Ventures, Terrain, and others.

The company's business model works through grid balancing. When the grid needs more energy, Base discharges energy from its batteries to help meet demand.

"This balances the electrical load and supports overall grid stability," the company said. "It also allows Base to be compensated by grid operators rather than directly by homeowners," making it possible to offer the battery back up system for a lower price to consumers.

Each Base battery has a direct connection to the household, allowing it to charge from either the electric grid or an existing solar system if present. When required, the battery can supply power to the home or feed energy back into the grid to help maintain overall system reliability.

"I signed up for Base because I was tired of the constant outages affecting my home. A few days after installation, my neighborhood had an outage, and it worked so well that I didn't know the difference between the grid and the battery," said Shelley, a Base pilot customer in the Houston area.

The backup duration of the system depends on its size (25 kWh or 50 kWh) and the home's electricity consumption.

For typical usage, the company says Base systems provide up to 30 hours of backup, covering 97% of all outages. With low usage, backup can extend to two to four days. Homes with solar installations can experience further extended backup times as the battery recharges during daylight hours.

The company's home energy storage solution starts at $495 for installation and permitting fees, plus a $16 monthly membership that includes a residential backup battery and competitive energy rates. This offers significant cost savings compared to traditional whole-home generators or solar-battery systems for emergency power.

To mark the Houston launch, Base is waiving the setup fee for the first 500 homeowners who submit a refundable deposit, making home battery backup more accessible for Katy and surrounding area residents.

The company is also accepting orders for a new generator plug-in that converts portable generators into whole-home power sources during extended power outages. The plug-in will be available for an additional fixed cost, enhancing home energy security during grid failures.

"Base Power is built to solve a problem that so many Texans face: consistent power," said Base Power COO and Co-Founder Justin Lopas. "Houstonians can now redefine how they power their homes, while also improving the existing power grid."

Base is available in unincorporated areas outside city limits of Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend and Waller counties that are outside the floodplains. This includes Cy-Fair, Mission Bend, Cinco Ranch and Spring.

Base is also available in the cities of Katy, Sugar Land and Mongolia with plans to expand to the entire Houston area in the coming months, depending on each municipality's permitting process.

Founded in 2023 and based in Austin, Base Power has secured funding from investors including Thrive Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Trust Ventures and Terrain. As a licensed electricity provider in Texas, it functions as a Virtual Power Plant (VPP), supporting grid stability during normal operations while providing uninterrupted home power during outages.

Interested customers can join a waitlist at the company's website to be notified when residential battery backup service becomes available in their neighborhood.