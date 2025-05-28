Kids love summer horse camp at Circle Lake Ranch in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Circle Lake Ranch, a top-rated equestrian center in Katy, is now enrolling students for its summer camp season while continuing to provide expert horseback riding instruction that has successfully trained more than 10,000 riders throughout its 25-plus years of operation serving the Houston area.

The ranch has built its reputation on safely teaching beginner through advanced riders, offering comprehensive Western and English horseback riding lessons designed to develop true equestrian skills in riders of all experience levels.

Summer Horse Camps for Young Riders

The ranch's popular beginner summer day camps serve children ages 7-12, providing daily riding instruction in a structured environment where safety is the ultimate priority.

Camp sessions run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, with activities including professional riding lessons and interactive learning stations focused on various aspects of horsemanship and horse care.

Year-Round Riding Lessons for All Ages

For those seeking year-round instruction, affordable horseback riding lessons are also available. These expert-led group lessons occur weekly at consistent times with the same horse, allowing students to build essential riding skills and confidence progressively.

Professional Horse Breeding and Gentle Lesson Horses

Beyond riding lessons, Circle Lake Ranch maintains a professional horse breeding program. The facility features more than twenty specially selected lesson horses known for their gentle personalities and calm temperaments.

Circle Lake Ranch A horseback rider at Circle Lake Ranch in Katy.

Contact Information

For more information about summer camps or horseback riding lessons in the Katy area, contact Circle Lake Ranch at 281-395-4311.