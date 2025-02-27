Art Pertile, longtime Katy city attorney, dies

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Art Pertile, who served as Katy city attorney from 2010-23, died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

“The main thing about Art is, he was the smartest man I think I've ever known,” Mayor Dusty Thiele said. “He never had to look up statues, he could quote them off the top of his head. He was the most knowledgeable person, I think, that there was in the state of Texas as far as municipalities go.”

Pertile’s expertise in municipal law and 13-year Katy City Hall tenure put him in a position to mentor many who worked for the city and who followed city affairs.

“City Attorney Art Pertile was more than the city attorney to me, he was a mentor,” Council Member-at-Large and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said. “He told me at controversial times to treat everyone with respect, even and especially with those we disagreed with because ‘understanding’ should be universal in public service.”

Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson said Pertile’s death is a sad day for Katy.

“I had the privilege of working with Art Pertile for much of my time on city council,” Robertson said. “He was a fine man and brilliant attorney who I respected very much. His passing is a true loss for the city.”

Pertile was a partner at Olson & Olson, a Houston-based law firm that specializes in municipal law. The firm represents Katy, Brookshire, and other area city governments. He earned his law degree in 1986 from the University of Texas School of Law. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1983 from McMurry University. According to the McMurry University website, Pertile had focused his law practice on representing governmental entities for 35 years. He began his law career as an assistant city attorney in Waco. He later worked in the Harris County district attorney’s office and in the Houston city attorney’s office.

Thiele remembered that he began his own participation in city government about a year after Pertile became city attorney.

“He just was a go-to guy with a wealth of knowledge. But not only that, he was a good guy, you know, he did a lot of stuff,” Thiele said.

Among these activities was coaching girls’ basketball. Theile said Pertile often picked up the sponsorship costs for those teams. The McMurray website Pertile was a recipient of the Frank Fallon “Sportsman of the Year Award” presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s “Contributors Award” for his work with the youth of Waco. He was a National Youth Sport Coaches Association certified youth basketball coach.

Thiele said he received the news from Pertile’s widow, Renita, Tuesday morning.

“I got a little choked up even thinking about him,” Thiele said. “He was just not really not only a great attorney, but a really good person.”

Pertile is survived by his wife Renita D. King and their children Arthur L. Pertile, IV, and Krissica L. Harper. Funeral arrangements are pending.

“We are what we are today because of him,” Thiele said. “He’s part of the big growth of the city.”