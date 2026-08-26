Aristoi Virtue Run aims to raise $35,000 for new student-athlete weight room

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — After drawing more than 550 participants last year, Aristoi Classical Academy's Griffin Virtue Run will return Sept. 19 with a new goal: raising $35,000 for a new weight room for the school's student-athletes.

The 5K will begin at 7 a.m. at Katy Beer Garden, with registration opening at 6:30 a.m. Student registration is $10 and adult registration is $20.

Proceeds will help fund the weight room at Aristoi's Logic & Rhetoric campus, 5610 Morton Road in Katy.

Fundraiser comes as Aristoi athletics continues its success

The push for a new weight room comes during a period of sustained success for Aristoi's athletic program.

Aristoi won the Texas Charter Schools Athletic League Texas Cup for the third consecutive year in 2026, finishing with a school-record 61 points. The award recognizes combined performance in athletics, academics and fine arts.

Aristoi's athletic accomplishments during the past year included state championships in boys volleyball and girls flag football, a third-place state finish in girls cross country and a regional championship in girls soccer. Three Aristoi student-athletes also signed in June to compete in college athletics.

The Virtue Run has grown alongside the athletic program. Organizer Abby Lacy said last year's event drew more than 550 participants and ultimately raised about $28,000 for Aristoi athletics.

Following last year's run, Aristoi Athletic Director Terrence Boling said the event had become about more than raising money for the athletic program.

“We witnessed a community gathering around a shared purpose, shared joy, and shared generosity,” Boling said following the 2025 event. “The Virtue Run was not simply an event; it was a living example of what can happen when people come together in a spirit of generosity and service.”

Boling also described the less visible ways families and supporters contributed to the event.

“The Virtue Run reminded me that support and community are not always loud or showy,” Boling said after last year's run. “Sometimes they look like showing up early to set up tables, filling up water coolers, organizing volunteers, picking up trash, cheering for someone else's child, or walking alongside a friend at their pace.”

The fundraiser also has a track record of producing tangible benefits for the athletic program. Money raised through the inaugural Virtue Run in 2024 helped Aristoi purchase an athletic van.

What is Aristoi Classical Academy?

Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade with a classical liberal arts education.

The school has two Katy campuses. Its Grammar School, serving kindergarten through fourth grade, is at 5618 11th Street. Its Logic & Rhetoric campus, serving fifth through 12th grades, is at 5610 Morton Road.

How to participate

The third annual Griffin Virtue Run will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at Katy Beer Garden. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., and the 5K starts at 7 a.m. Registration costs $10 for students and $20 for adults. Participants can register at https://www.aristoiboosterclub.org/virtuerun26.

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