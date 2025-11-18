Katy's Aristoi Classical Academy celebrates historic weekend with three state championships

KATY, Texas — Aristoi Classical Academy made history over the weekend, capturing three state championships in the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League. The girls varsity flag football team, boys varsity volleyball team and the 7th/8th-grade boys flag football team each brought home state titles, marking a milestone for the school's athletic program.

× Expand Aristoi The Aristoi Classical Academy 2025-26 girls varsity flag football state championship team. This is the first year that there has been a girls flag football champion crowned.

The girls varsity flag football team secured the first-ever state title for any scholastic league in Texas, defeating IDEA Edgecliff 38-0 in the championship game. Coaches Courtney Garcia, Doug Thompson and coach/athletic director Terry Boling led the team to victory. The Lady Griffins advanced to the final after a decisive 36-12 win over IDEA Horizon Vista College Prep in the semifinals.

"This is such a special time for our Lady Griffins and our flag football program. Their hard work, commitment and teamwork have truly paid off, and their never-give-up attitude is truly inspiring, especially in a sport often dominated by men," coach Courtney Garcia said. "As their head coach, it brings me immense joy to see these young ladies play football with such grace and passion. This league has been a significant milestone in the progress of women in athletics, and I feel honored to be a part of it," Garcia added.

It's also a historic moment for Texas sports according to Boling.

"This weekend marks a historic moment, the first ever Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League Girls Flag Football State Championship, and potentially the first state championship for girls flag football in Texas under any established scholastic league. Aristoi Classical Academy is proud to be part of this groundbreaking event. History is knocking at the doorsteps of Aristoi," Boling said.

Varsity Girls Flag Football Roster

Emily Hovis

Michelle Mathenge

Selah Thompson

Christiana Fleming

Sarah Lajaunie

Abigail Flores

Rosie Grinestaff

Juliana Blazek

Ava Ulery Alina Bustillo

Mia Moore

Zel Sanchez

Brooklyn Smith

Aristoi 7th/8th-grade boys flag football team wins state title

× Expand Aristoi The 2025-26 Aristoi Classical Academy boys 7th and 8th grade state champion flag football team.

The 7th/8th-grade boys flag football team capped off the weekend with a hard-fought 38-27 victory over ILT Mansfield in the state championship game, following a dominant 41-0 semifinal win over Texas Empowerment. Coach Rob Oliphant led the team through the historic season.

"The 7th/8th Grade Flag Football Team's victory was a proper grind, four quarters of grit, determination and teamwork that carried them to the end," Boling said. "I am grateful beyond words for the growth of these players, not only as athletes, but most importantly as individuals. What makes this weekend even more extraordinary is that two of our three state championship teams come from programs that are still very new to Aristoi. Their rapid rise is a testament to what can be achieved through hard work, vision and belief."

7th/8th-Grade Boys Flag Football Roster

Andrew Dach

Kaleb Sprouse

Christian Vargas

Danny Orta

Dylan Wiltz

Easton Dempsey

Elias Moles

Gabe Meyer

Justice Nobles

Michael Hansen

Elijah Lacy

Renzo D'Ambrosio

Thadyn Eubank

Aristoi boys varsity volleyball are state champions

× Expand Aristoi The state champion 2025-26 Aristoi Classical Academy boys volleyball team.

The boys varsity volleyball team also claimed a state championship, edging out Uplift Infinity in a five-set thriller under the guidance of coaches Russell and Ashley Stepp. The team reached the final after defeating Basis San Antonio Shavano in straight sets in the semifinals.

"The boys varsity volleyball championship was an emotional roller coaster from start to finish, showcasing resilience, composure and heart," Boling said.

Boling also expressed gratitude for the support from players, coaches, parents and the booster club.

"I am thankful for our players, our dedicated coaches and the countless parents who volunteered and supported these teams every step of the way. Our booster club is the best and I am thankful for the way they give to our athletes and coaches. This was an incredibly moving weekend for Aristoi, and seeing these moments unfold was truly a collective effort by all," Boling said.

Varsity Boys Volleyball Roster