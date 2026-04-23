Arc of Katy Cuts Ribbon on New Bus to Keep Adults with Disabilities Moving Through the Community

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the arrival of a new program bus for The Arc of Katy, an organization that provides day programs and community experiences for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The bus is the first of two vehicles the nonprofit plans to acquire after a fundraising push that drew support from philanthropic foundations, individual donors, and proceeds from its annual gala.

For Executive Director Sandy August, the acquisition isn't just a logistical upgrade — it's central to how the organization defines its work. The Arc of Katy logs more than 200 community outings annually, taking participants to restaurants, parks, volunteer sites, and other destinations throughout the area. Without reliable transportation, August said, those experiences simply don't happen.

"At The Arc of Katy, we are not a program that stays within four walls," August said. "Our participants are out in the community every single day—building friendships, learning, volunteering, and experiencing new things. Transportation is what makes all of that possible."

August emphasized that the organization's model is built around getting participants out of the building and into daily community life alongside everyone else.

"Because of this bus, doors open. Barriers come down," she added. "And our participants get to experience the world in the way they deserve—fully included, fully engaged, and full of possibility."

One participant summed it up plainly: the bus means more places, more activities, and more time with friends.

The Arc of Katy serves adults and teens with IDD through programs focused on independence, social connection, and inclusion.