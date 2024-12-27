Katy Mills Mall Shooting Suspects Have Gang Connection

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — An 18-year-old Katy man accused of firing multiple gunshots inside Katy Mills Mall during peak holiday shopping hours is an associate of a documented gang member, according to court documents released Friday. His juvenile accomplice is his brother, identified in court documents as J.C.

The two brothers are not documented gang members, but the probable cause affidavit states, "they are known associates of a person who is a documented Crazy Click gang member."

The shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, near the Bass Pro Shop.

Katy Police Detective J. Darrehshoori reviewed the mall’s surveillance video and informed the prosecutor that two groups were approaching each other in the mall corridor. According to Darrehshoori, something appeared to be happening between the groups, but it is unclear whether a conversation occurred before the gunfire.

The affidavit says Chavez observed the two victims approaching and was concerned enough to inform his brother.

During the shooting, "one of the victims stated he was afraid they were going to get shot," the affidavit said. The other victim believed it was a random shooting. Both expressed their desire to prosecute Chavez and his brother. No one was physically injured by the flying bullets.

Chavez been unable to post the $500,000 bond and remains in custody at the county jail in Richmond. He and his brother are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Surveillance footage helped police identify Chavez, and a subsequent search warrant led to both arrests and the recovery of the weapon police believe was used in the crime. Both suspects admitted their involvement, according to police.

For additional information also read: Half Million Dollar Bond Set for Alleged Mall Shooter