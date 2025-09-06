All Female Katy Teen Band Garbage Girlfriend to Release Debut Single

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Four teenagers from Katy are making waves in the rock music scene as Garbage Girlfriend prepares to release their debut single "Lies" on Friday, September 12.

The all-female alternative rock band will drop their first track on all major streaming platforms, marking a significant milestone for these young musicians.

The Katy-based quartet has been building momentum since drummer and founder Evelyn Moreno, 17, started the band in July 2022. What began as a local project among School of Rock students has evolved into a professionally produced debut that's catching national attention.

"Lies" was produced by Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum producer Malcolm Springer in Nashville, giving these Katy teens access to top-tier production quality typically reserved for established artists. The single represents the first release in a planned series that will lead to their full debut album.

Pre-save "Lies" here.

Katy Schools Represented

The band showcases the musical talent emerging from Katy-area schools. Moreno attends Katy ISD's Taylor High School, while guitarist Christy Ferra, 15, is a student at Katy's Mayde Creek High School. Lead vocalist Liv Teixeira, 15, attends Bridgeland High School in Cy-Fair ISD. Bassist Ciona Casino, 18, recently graduated from Seven Lakes High School in Katy and is now a freshman at the University of Houston.

Big Week for Katy's Rising Stars

The excitement builds throughout the week with a YouTube premiere of the official "Lies" music video scheduled for Thursday, September 11 at 6 p.m. On release day, Garbage Girlfriend will take the stage at Warehouse Live Midtown, opening for national touring act Liliac. The 7 p.m. show represents a major opportunity for the local band, especially following their impressive July performance at the same venue that drew more than 600 attendees.

Watch the YouTube premiere here.

"We can't believe a song all four of us wrote together is about to be heard around the world—it's a teenage dream come true," said Evelyn Moreno. "Please pre-save 'Lies' on your favorite platform and come celebrate with us Friday night at Warehouse Live."

Fans can pre-save "Lies" now on their preferred streaming platforms to receive automatic notifications when the song goes live at midnight on September 12. The pre-save option helps boost the song's visibility in streaming algorithms, giving these Katy teens the best chance at reaching listeners nationwide.

The release of "Lies" marks the beginning for Garbage Girlfriend. With their debut EP already recorded and more releases planned, these young Houston area women are set to continue making noise in the rock music world.

For more information about Garbage Girlfriend, visit www.garbagegirlfriendband.com.