Active Coffee Shop Set to Open in Katy, Offering Coffee, Art, and Live Music

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Active Coffee Shop is preparing to open at 5416 4th Street, Katy, bringing a unique experience that blends coffee, live music, and art.

Renovating a 9,450-square-foot home, the Cafe’s estimated completion date is March 2025, according to a filing with the State of Texas.

“We’re creating the coolest spot just for you," a social media post says. "Under our awesome trees, we’re building a magical place where coffee, live music, and art come together to give you a unique experience."

The owners are already seeking feedback on live music preferences and are so eager to get started that they’ve begun advertising for baristas.

The renovation has the goal of creating a cozy, artistic community hub. According to their posts, Active will used coffee supplied by Houston's Katz Coffee.