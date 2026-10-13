Methodist West doctor explains why abnormal mammograms do not always mean cancer

WEST HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Getting a call that something unusual appeared on a mammogram can be frightening. But an abnormal result doesn't necessarily mean breast cancer, and most women called back for additional testing will not receive a cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Candy Arentz, a breast surgeon at Houston Methodist West Hospital, says the important thing is not to panic or delay follow-up testing.

"Being called back after a mammogram can feel overwhelming, but it’s important to remember that an abnormal result does not automatically mean cancer,” Arentz said. "The best next step is to complete any recommended follow-up testing so we can better understand the findings and determine if additional care is needed."

Why women are called back

An abnormal mammogram means a radiologist identified something that needs a closer look. The finding could be related to dense breast tissue, a cyst or another noncancerous condition.

Sometimes, additional imaging is needed simply because the initial mammogram did not provide a clear enough picture.

"Many women are surprised to learn that abnormal mammogram results are often linked to noncancerous conditions," Arentz said. "Dense breast tissue, cysts and other benign changes can sometimes prompt additional imaging, which is why follow-up testing is so important."

What happens during follow-up testing?

Women called back after a routine screening typically undergo a diagnostic mammogram, which provides more detailed images of the area that raised concern.

Depending on the results, doctors may also recommend a breast ultrasound. This can be particularly useful for women with dense breast tissue, which can make abnormalities more difficult to identify on a mammogram.

Unlike a routine screening, a diagnostic mammogram allows the radiologist to examine the images while the patient is at the facility and determine whether additional views or testing are necessary.

At Houston Methodist West Hospital, patients undergoing diagnostic imaging generally receive an explanation of their findings before leaving.

If an area remains suspicious, the radiologist may recommend a biopsy, a procedure that removes a small sample of breast tissue for laboratory examination.

A recommendation for a biopsy does not mean cancer has been confirmed. The procedure helps doctors determine whether the abnormality is benign or cancerous.

When should women begin mammograms?

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women at average risk have the option to begin annual mammograms at age 40, receive annual screenings from ages 45 through 54, and choose annual or every-other-year screening beginning at age 55.

Women with a family history of breast cancer, certain inherited genetic mutations or other risk factors may need to begin screening earlier or undergo additional testing.

Women should discuss their individual risk factors and screening schedules with their health care providers.

What happens if cancer is found?

For women diagnosed with breast cancer, the next step is developing a treatment plan based on the type and stage of the disease.

Houston Methodist West Hospital offers a multidisciplinary breast care program that brings together specialists to coordinate diagnosis, treatment and support services.

Treatment options vary depending on the diagnosis and may include surgery, radiation therapy, medication or a combination of approaches.

Arentz encourages women to stay current with recommended screenings and complete any additional testing their doctors recommend.

"If you're due for a mammogram, don't put it off. And if you're called back for additional testing, remember that you're not facing the process alone," Arentz said.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so Covering Katy News is highlights the lifesaving value of early detection, health experts are encouraging women not only to keep up with routine mammograms but also to take timely action if you receive an abnormal mammogram.

In the video below, Dr. Candy Arentz explains why she became a doctor and why she became a breast surgeon.