A Katy Doctor's Warning About Mold in Homes – So Goes the Home, So Goes the Health

A Commentary by Dr. Matt Everett, MD

As an emergency physician and mold specialist practicing in Katy, I'm trained to diagnose based on what I see and what I learn from the patient: the broken bone on an X-ray, the infection in bloodwork, the toxin in the blood.

But what happens when the symptoms are real, but the cause remains invisible?

When a Home Makes You Sick: The Warning Signs of Mold Exposure

"Do you smell that? That… musty smell? You don't smell that? Every time I come home… when I walk in the door… it smells… dank? It seems like it gets worse with the AC on… it comes out of the vents — and sometimes, when I'm washing my face, I swear I can smell it from the outlet."

That was how it started for my wife, Renee, in our own home. A smell. Faint, inconsistent, easy to dismiss. I couldn't smell a thing. Some people can't. Science calls it "sensitivity." I learned to call it a warning.

At first, we did what many homeowners do: changed filters, sprayed disinfectant, moved on. We assumed our home was safe and that modern building codes would protect us. Our experience has taught us otherwise.

Chronic Fatigue and Headaches: How Mold Symptoms Develop Over Time

Then a pattern seemed to emerge. Certain rooms were worse and whenever the air conditioner kicked on, her headaches kicked up, the brain fog returned, and her eyes seemed to dim. Rest brought no relief. No weekend, no vacation, no deep sleep made it better.

By late summer she felt sick most days. The house looked perfect — crisp paint, bright light, nothing out of place. The contradiction made no sense: how could a home make someone feel this old? And how could it be connected to declining health?

We eventually learned that sick buildings make sick bodies—and in our case, the problem was hiding just above our heads.

Hidden Mold Discovery: What We Found in Our Attic

We finally got our answer by accident. A friend was in the attic when he called down “ You need to see this…”

The roof decking above him was blackened with what appeared to be mold. A slow leak in the roofing had apparently been directing water down the plywood for months. Each rain sent a trickle that followed the slope into the outer walls, soaking the insulation where no one could see.

The attic—the same space that housed our air handler—had become contaminated. The attic was compromised and that had compromised the AC unit so that every time the HVAC unit turned on, it pulled air across a moldly coil and pushed it through a dirty plenum spreading spores and mycotoxins through the ducts into every room of the house.

Water Damage and Mold: Understanding the Connection in New Construction

The inspection that followed identified water intrusion from the roof that had affected the attic, the HVAC system, and portions of the outer walls. What looked like a simple leak had become a systemic problem.

The timelines matched. The roof leak, the fatigue, the headaches, the joint pain—they all lined up. We eventually learned that "remediation" is more complex than one might imagine. It is also more of a misnomer, as most people struggle as they chase the problem, but rarely do they actually catch it. In our experience, by the time you discover the issue, it has often already spread from the walls to affect the people living inside them. While you work to diminish and control the problem, healing… recovery takes time even after the problem has been corrected.

We no longer wondered what was happening, or even why—but what were supposed to do next?

Mold Testing Challenges: Why Air Quality Tests Can Be Unreliable

Everyone wants proof—clear evidence that explains mysterious symptoms. But we learned that testing for environmental contaminants is far more complex than most people realize.

Air tests, whether by cassette, petri dish, or particle counter, can be affected by numerous variables: open windows, HVAC settings, sampler placement, duration of testing, and weather conditions. In our experience and in discussions with colleagues who treat environmental illness, air tests are often the last indicator to show problems and the first to normalize it after cleanup.

Some physicians I've consulted with who also specialize in environmental medicine also express skepticism about air testing as a definitive diagnostic tool for sensitive patients. Others find it useful as one piece of a larger puzzle. There are numerous tests and means of testing that should be considered for the CIRS (Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome) patient.

The takeaway from our experience: testing has its place, but it's important to understand its limitations and to work with professionals who understand the complexity of indoor environmental quality.

Mold in History: Ancient Building Codes and Modern Problems

Mold and water damage in structures isn't new. The book of Leviticus contains detailed instructions for identifying and addressing contamination in buildings—guidance that, interpreted through a modern lens, suggests our ancestors understood that indoor environmental quality could affect health.

Today, we have better tools and knowledge, but we face new challenges. Modern construction methods, deviation from code compliance, synthetic materials, and increasingly airtight building envelopes can create conditions where moisture problems, if they occur, may have more significant impacts than in older, more ventilated structures.

Mold Remediation Costs: What Homeowners Should Expect

Once a problem is identified, the path forward can be complicated.

Finding the visible contamination is one step, and likely the easiest. Determining the full extent of the problem is arguably the most difficult and most important step. Understanding which areas require professional remediation versus basic cleaning involves understanding regulatory guidelines, but more importantly having access to expertise and understanding of mold and the nuances involved in effectively and adequately assessing the extent of the compromised areas.

We found the process confusing. Different “professionals” with vastly different levels of training and credentials offered different assessments. Cost estimates varied widely. Some promised complete solutions; others were more cautious in their predictions.

Our family spent considerable financial resources and more than a year addressing the issues in our home. The experience taught us that clear communication with qualified professionals (a term to be further defined later) realistic expectations, and patience are essential.

I share this not to discourage anyone facing similar circumstances, but to help them prepare for what can be a complex process.

Environmental Illness and Mold: A Physician's Perspective on Diagnosis

This experience changed how I practice medicine. When patients present with unexplained chronic fatigue, persistent headaches, cognitive difficulties, or other symptoms that don't fit typical diagnostic patterns, I now ask different questions. I ask about their home environment, recent construction or renovations, water damage, and whether symptoms improve when they're away from home.

I'm not alone in this approach. A growing number of physicians are recognizing that environmental factors can play a role in chronic illness. Organizations like ISEAI (International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness) provide training and resources for healthcare providers seeking to better understand these connections.

This isn't about “blaming” builders, inspectors, or any industry. It is about acknowledging that in rapidly growing communities, that mistakes happen and vigilance matters. Quality matters. And when people develop unexplained symptoms, considering their environment as a potential factor matters.

Protecting Your Family from Mold: What Katy Homeowners Need to Know

I practice medicine in Katy because I believe in this community and its future. I'm raising these concerns for the same reason.

Families investing in homes here deserve to know that:

Unexplained chronic symptoms sometimes have environmental explanations

New construction doesn't guarantee freedom from water intrusion or contamination

If you notice persistent musty odors, visible water stains, or symptoms that improve when away from home, investigation may be warranted

Multiple perspectives from qualified professionals can provide clearer understanding

Documentation of symptoms, timeline, and observations is valuable

I couldn't prevent what happened to Renee. But if sharing our experience helps even one family recognize warning signs earlier, ask better questions, or find answers when their health becomes mysteriously compromised, then this difficult journey will have served a purpose beyond our own.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Dr. Matt Everett, MD is a board-certified emergency physician who practices in Katy, Texas, and Naples, Florida. He is founder of iHeal Functional Medicine and a full member of the International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness (ISEAI). Dr. Everett discovered functional medicine while working through a difficult health issue with his wife, Renee, learning both the theoretical and practical applications of treating patients with complex, chronic conditions. iHeal was founded by Dr. Everett and his wife to help patients find someone to listen & look outside the box for answers.

The views expressed in this commentary are those of Matt Everett, MD, do not constitute medical advice and are not necessarily those of this publication or its sponsors. Readers experiencing health concerns should consult with their own healthcare providers.