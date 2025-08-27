Tompkins Football Coach Todd McVey Sidelined as Acting Coach Takes Over

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Tompkins High School football coach Todd McVey will not be on the sideline Thursday night when the Falcons open their season against Cy Ranch at Legacy Stadium, with his offensive coordinator serving as acting head coach the Katy Independent School District confirmed Wednesday night.

At 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, Covering Katy received this statement from Katy ISD concerning McVey:

"The District is aware of rumors regarding an arrest or embezzlement of district funds involving this employee. The District has no evidence or record of this. The individual remains employed, while the school’s Offensive Coordinator is temporarily serving as acting coach."

No other details were provided by the school district, leaving many questions unanswered, including why McVey was sidelined as head coach if the district does not have any evidence that he's done anything wrong.

When Covering Katy reached out to the district on Tuesday, we were told McVey was still the head coach of the Falcons, but our questions about whether anything unusual was happening with McVey went unanswered.

Neither the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, nor the Sheriff's Office had any record of McVey being charged with a crime at the time this article was published.

McVey has coached at Tompkins since February 2017 and transformed the program from a winless season in his first year to a consistent playoff contender. Under his leadership, the Falcons went 0-9 in 2017 but rebounded to 10-3 in 2018, marking the biggest turnaround in Texas high school football that season.

The dramatic improvement earned McVey recognition as the Houston Texans High School Coach of the Year in 2019. He was also nominated for the prestigious Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award that same year, representing the Houston Texans at the 2020 Pro Bowl.

"These recognitions are a representation of the great things taking place on the field, in the classroom and in the community," McVey said at the time of the honor.

Tompkins High School opened in 2014.