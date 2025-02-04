Man Charged in Pasadena School Shooting Expected in Court Today; Katy ISD Students Safe After Band Competition Incident

PASADENA, Texas (Covering Katy News) — An 83-year-old man charged in a weekend shooting at a high school band competition where Katy ISD students were performing is scheduled to make his first court appearance today in Harris County Criminal Court.

"All students and staff are safe and accounted for," Katy ISD said in a statement to parents shortly after the incident.

Suspect Details and Charges

Dennis Erwin Brandl Jr. faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting a technical consultant for Angleton ISD during a percussion competition Saturday at Pasadena Memorial High School. He remains in Harris County Jail on an $80,000 bond.

× Expand Pasadena Police Dennis Erwin Brandl Jr.

Heroes Emerge During School Shooting Incident

Four men are being credited with quickly subduing Brandl after the shooting. Houston police officer Joe Sanchez and U.S. military veterans Efrain "Polo" Castillo, Adam Curow and Abram Trevino tackled and disarmed the suspect, according to The One in Five Foundation for Kids, which plans to honor them with heroism awards.

Victim Expected to Recover

The victim was shot in the shoulder and remained in stable condition at an area hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to Pasadena police, who said the shooter and victim did not know each other and had no prior contact.

Details of the Shooting Incident

According to police, Brandl drove from his home in Spring to the school, where he entered the auditorium during the competition and fired a small-caliber weapon. He allegedly told authorities he believed he was being chased and feared for his and his wife's lives.

School Safety Protocols Implemented

Students from multiple school districts, including Katy ISD's Jordan and Morton Ranch high schools, were participating in the event. School officials implemented immediate safety protocols, with some students and staff sheltering in place before being safely evacuated.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said Brandl had no known connection to the band competition.