Katy's Annual Turkey Dash Returns Thanksgiving Day 2024 - Benefits Local YMCA

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Turkey Dash marks its 22nd year this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2024, combining family entertainment with fitness activities while supporting YMCA programs in Katy.

Houston Methodist West Hospital is the presenting sponsor for the event, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch located at the corner of Westheimer Parkway and Peek Road.

Participants are encouraged to wear Thanksgiving costumes. Strollers are permitted, but pets are not allowed. Organizers expect more than 5,000 participants nationwide.

Registration remains open through midnight Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the event website. The festivities include a Kids Zone and vendor exhibits.

"For the past 7 years, Houston Methodist has proudly supported this event that enables the Y to continue its vital work of strengthening the lives of children and families," said Wayne M. Voss, CEO of Houston Methodist West Hospital. "We also love being part of such an engaging event that has become a holiday tradition for many in our community,"

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $2.5 million through sponsor support. Major sponsors also include Texas Children's Hospital, Chick-fil-A Katy Mills, Frost Bank, Flodder Financial, Homerun Dugout, Inframark, West Houston Hyundai, Scearce Scholarship, The Fellowship and Good Times Running Co.

The event features multiple races: a competitive one-mile Children's Race at 7:10 a.m., 10K at 7:40 a.m., 5K at 8 a.m., and one-mile family run/walk at 9 a.m.

Top three male and female finishers in both 10K and 5K races will receive prize packages. The children's race will award prizes to the top four finishers in first through third places. All participants receive finisher medals.

"Over the years, this popular holiday event has never lost touch with its mission: To provide a fun community event for all ages and all levels, promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility as well as raising awareness and funds for the deserving youth and families the event supports," said Chris Butsch, district executive director of the Katy Area YMCAs.

"Give Back. Give Thanks. Have Fun. Let's RUN! YMCA Turkey Dash is a great way to begin Thanksgiving Day and kick off the holiday season. There's the excitement of thousands of people pulling together with purpose, and it's a great way to spend time with family and friends, to encourage each other, and give thanks and support local nonprofits, including the YMCA."

Registration closes at noon Wednesday, Nov. 27. Rrace-day registration will not be available.

For more information or to register, visit the event website or contact Chris Butsch at 281-392-5055 or christopherb@ymcahouston.org.