22-Year-Old Arrested for Tire Slashing Spree in Katy Neighborhood

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A 22-year-old Katy man will be arraigned Monday, January 6, charged with criminal mischief, slashing numerous tires in his Westfield Village neighborhood.

Court documents accuse Jesus Julian Arellano of using a knife to damage cars parked about four-tenths of a mile from his home in the 22000 block of Silverfield Park Lane.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say Arellano destroyed at least six tires along Westerpine Lane, but that number could increase as investigators search for more victims.

"Due to the aggregate damage," felony charges will be filed, said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Home surveillance video captured a person believed to be Arellano puncturing one tire after another with a sharp object, later determined to be a knife.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office estimates the damage to be thousands of dollars.

"I have to pay for the tire out of pocket," one victim told KTRK. "I'm a college student, in school full time."