2026 Katy ISD School Board Election Results

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Unofficial voting results for the May 2026 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election are as follows:

Position 3 Candidates

Cicely Taylor: Unofficial Voting Total – 3,956 votes (74.95%)

Haider Razvi: Unofficial Voting Total – 665 votes (12.6%)

Sean Hesterly: Unofficial Voting Total – 657 votes (12.45%)

Positions 4 Candidates

David Greene: Unofficial Voting Total – 433 votes (8.3%)

Jim Davidson: Unofficial Voting Total – 3,261 votes (62.53%)

Tiffany Auzenne Asonye: Unofficial Voting Total – 1,521 votes (29.17%)

Positions 5 Candidates