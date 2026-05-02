2026 Katy ISD School Board Election Results

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Unofficial voting results for the May 2026 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election are as follows:
Position 3 Candidates
- Cicely Taylor: Unofficial Voting Total – 3,956 votes (74.95%)
- Haider Razvi: Unofficial Voting Total – 665 votes (12.6%)
- Sean Hesterly: Unofficial Voting Total – 657 votes (12.45%)
Positions 4 Candidates
- David Greene: Unofficial Voting Total – 433 votes (8.3%)
- Jim Davidson: Unofficial Voting Total – 3,261 votes (62.53%)
- Tiffany Auzenne Asonye: Unofficial Voting Total – 1,521 votes (29.17%)
Positions 5 Candidates
- Caleb Aiden Smith-Silverio: Unofficial Voting Total – 580 votes (10.91%)
- Nathan Shipley: Unofficial Voting Total – 3,745 votes (70.46%)
- Jesus Nieto: Unofficial Voting Total – 990 votes (18.63%)