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Covering Katy News

2026 Katy ISD School Board Election Results

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Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Unofficial voting results for the May 2026 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election are as follows:

Position 3 Candidates

  • Cicely Taylor: Unofficial Voting Total – 3,956 votes (74.95%)
  • Haider Razvi: Unofficial Voting Total – 665 votes (12.6%)
  • Sean Hesterly: Unofficial Voting Total – 657 votes (12.45%)

Positions 4 Candidates

  • David Greene: Unofficial Voting Total – 433 votes (8.3%)
  • Jim Davidson: Unofficial Voting Total – 3,261 votes (62.53%)
  • Tiffany Auzenne Asonye: Unofficial Voting Total – 1,521 votes (29.17%)

Positions 5 Candidates

  • Caleb Aiden Smith-Silverio: Unofficial Voting Total – 580 votes (10.91%)
  • Nathan Shipley: Unofficial Voting Total – 3,745 votes (70.46%)
  • Jesus Nieto: Unofficial Voting Total – 990 votes (18.63%)