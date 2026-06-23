20-Year-Old Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter After Fatal Westheimer Parkway Crash

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 20-year-old man faces a felony intoxication manslaughter charge following a fatal two-vehicle crash in the early morning hours Tuesday on Westheimer Parkway just north of Cinco Ranch Boulevard in Katy.

Dejon Fortune, 20, was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on one count of felony intoxication manslaughter. Bond had not yet been set at the time this story was published.

× 1 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News The scene of a fatal accident on Westheimer Parkway at Cinco Ranch Boulevard which happened in the early morning hours of June 23, 2026. × 2 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies working the scene of the fatal crash. × 3 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Debris that appears to be from the suspect's white BMW. × 4 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Westheimer Parkway, north of Cinco Ranch Boulevard was closed for hours as investigators gathered evidence. Prev Next

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. to the 24300 block of Westheimer Parkway, where a crash had occurred in the westbound lanes. The northbound lanes where the accident happened were shut down for hours as investigators gathered evidence.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white BMW driven by Fortune struck a black Cadillac driven by Sung Bae, 53. Bae was pronounced dead at the scene.

× Expand Covering Katy News An investigator taking photos of Dejon Fortune's BMW after a fatal two-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Westheimer Parkway in Katy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Bae as they navigate this heartbreaking loss," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Impaired driving continues to claim innocent lives in our community. We urge everyone to make responsible choices and never get behind the wheel while under the influence."