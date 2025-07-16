2-Year-Old Child Dies After Drowning in Ventana Lakes Retention Pond in Katy area

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 2-year-old child died Tuesday night after wandering into a retention pond in the Ventana Lakes neighborhood off Clay Road, near Highway 99 in unincorporated Katy.

The Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5 received a 911 call just after 10 p.m. Tuesday reporting a missing child. Constable deputies responded to the Ventana Lakes neighborhood and began searching the area.

The toddler was found unresponsive in a retention pond located a couple hundred feet from the family's home on Balzano Court, according to published reports. Emergency crews transported the child to a local hospital, where the 2-year-old was pronounced dead.

"We believe other people may have found the child. We are not sure yet," Harris County Sheriff's Office Detective Jesse Arenivas said.

As of Wednesday morning, investigators said they did not know how the child managed to leave the house. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation and interviewing the parents as part of the inquiry.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not released the child's name. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.