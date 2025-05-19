19 Dogs Rescued from Abandoned Home in Katy Area: Animal Cruelty Investigation Underway

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Investigators rescued 19 distressed dogs from a foul-smelling, filthy home in the Katy areas where they had been abandoned, according to Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen.

The mixed-breed dogs were malnourished and several appeared to have mange, according to deputies with Precinct One's Animal Cruelty Unit.

The animals were rescued by Precinct One deputies in coordination with the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and a Precinct Five deputy.

Dogs had chewed holes through walls to enter and exit the dilapidated three-bedroom house, parts of which contained standing water, in the 19000 block of Cypress Canyon Drive, 77449. The neighborhood is between North Fry and Greenhouse roads.

Some windows had been covered with boards. The remains of three other dogs were found at the property.

"This was truly a dog house of horrors," Constable Rosen said. "The scene was deplorable."

The dogs are in HSPCA custody for medical treatment and other care.

Following the May 15 rescue, investigators identified the dogs' owners, who said they had left the house May 10.

A hearing to determine if the owners will be allowed to take back possession of the dogs is set for Wednesday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. in justice of the peace court at the Harris County Courthouse Annex on North Shepherd Drive.

The results of an ongoing criminal investigation will be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges are warranted.

Animal Abuse Reporting Information

To report animal abuse, call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722.

This Harris County animal rescue highlights the importance of reporting suspected animal neglect and abuse to authorities. The investigation serves as a reminder that animal welfare enforcement remains a priority for local law enforcement agencies in the greater Houston area.